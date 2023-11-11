Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hosts “14th Winter” Ice and Snow Theme Event

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region welcomed the “14th Winter” ice and snow theme event to benefit the people on the morning of November 11, held at the Hohhot Sports Center Comprehensive Gymnasium. The event, with the theme of “Everyone Goes to Ice and Snow, Passion for Winter Games”, showcased a performance that combined ice and snow sports with literary and artistic expression to benefit the people.

The event aims to promote the “Fourteen Winters”, display the “Fourteen Winters”, promote the public’s understanding of the “Fourteen Winters”, and encourage participation in ice and snow sports. The cast and crew participating in this event are all ice sports enthusiasts from Inner Mongolia. Their passionate performances allowed everyone to feel the speed, power, passion, and beauty of ice and snow sports.

In the enthusiastic atmosphere, the event fully demonstrated the heroic spirit of the people of all ethnic groups in Inner Mongolia to indulge in the ice and snow and ignite the silver winter. It expressed that the bright northern Xinjiang is eagerly awaiting and sincerely invites athletes from all over the country and guests from all over the world to come to the “Fourteenth Winter” ice and snow with full enthusiasm.

The event at the Hohhot Sports Center Comprehensive Gymnasium was a successful one, attracting ice and snow sports enthusiasts and showcasing the beauty of winter games. The event was a reminder of the excitement and passion that ice and snow sports can bring to the region.

(Editors: Zhang Xuedong, Liu Ze)

