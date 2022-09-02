On September 2, Inner Mongolia and the Liaoning team met in the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Championship. After fierce competition, the Inner Mongolia team won 5.5:4.5.

At the beginning of today’s game, the Inner Mongolia team played relatively smoothly. It took the lead in scoring a goal less than 7 minutes into the game, leading the opponent by 1 point. In the subsequent game, the Liaoning team overtook the game and was at a 3.5:1 behind. In the end, after a hard counterattack, the victory was sealed with 5.5:4.5, and a 4-game winning streak was achieved. In this competition, the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team passed all the way. The first 10.5:0 victory over Jiangsu, the second 5.5:0 victory over Tianjin, and the third 4:0 victory over Beijing. Among the 7 teams participating in the competition, they currently have 12 points with the Gansu team and are expected to reach the semi-finals. (Jiang Xiwu Zheng Ming Chen Qiuhong)

Editor: Guo Weiwei