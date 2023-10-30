Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team Dominates Henan in Fifth Consecutive Victory

Title: Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team Wins Fifth Consecutive Victory

By Niu Tianjia, Chief Reporter of Inner Mongolia News Network

October 29, 2023 – The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team secured their fifth consecutive victory in the fifth round of the WCBA in the 2023-2024 season. Despite the absence of their main point guard Li Yuan, the team defeated the Henan Women’s Basketball Team with an impressive score of 104:60 at the Inner Mongolia Stadium.

The Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team fielded a strong starting lineup consisting of Pan Zhenqi, Zhang Ru, Pei Yue, Sun Mengran, and Zhang Qifang. The team displayed domination on the court from the onset, taking an early lead of 14:5 with both inside and outside shots. Zhang Ru, Pan Zhenqi, and Sun Mengran showcased their attacking prowess, leaving the opponents trailing with a score of 24:10 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Henan team attempted a comeback by scoring consecutive 3-pointers to narrow the point difference. However, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team made defensive adjustments, stabilizing the situation and regaining control. They entered the second half with an impressive 27-point lead at 53:26.

With a comfortable lead, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team played more relaxedly in the third quarter. The starters were replaced by their substitutes with 2 minutes and 34 seconds remaining, maintaining their dominance with a score of 84:39. The outcome of the game was no longer in doubt as the team led by 45 points.

In the fourth quarter, it was an opportunity for both teams to provide playing time for their bench players. Eventually, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team emerged victorious with a final score of 104:60, extending their winning streak to five games.

The absence of main point guard Li Yuan did not deter the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team, as they showcased their depth and resilience throughout the game. The team’s strong performance has not only thrilled passionate fans in the stadium but also captured the attention of basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

Coach Yang Zan’s on-site guidance contributed to the team’s success, along with notable performances from players like Pan Zhenqi, Zhang Ru, and Sun Mengran. With each victory, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team is scripting a wonderful story in the 2023-2024 season.

In their upcoming matches, the team aims to build upon their impressive winning streak and maintain their position at the top of the standings. The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team has proven their prowess on the court and continues to inspire their fans with their exceptional performances.

