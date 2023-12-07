Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team wins away game with over 100 points – News Center – Inner Mongolia News Network

The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team emerged victorious in a stunning away game against the Shandong High Speed Women’s Basketball Team, with a final score of 102-76. The team’s impressive performance secured their continued lead in the WCBA league rankings.

The game saw the Inner Mongolia team dominate from the start, with an early lead of 35-13 in the first quarter. Despite a strong offensive from Shandong High Speed, they struggled to match their opponent’s point-scoring prowess. The Inner Mongolia team’s lead was maintained throughout the game, with a 27-13 attack wave in the third quarter solidifying their victory.

Five players from the Inner Mongolia team achieved double-digit scores, with foreign aid Jones leading the charge with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sun Mengran and Zhang Ru also made significant contributions with 17 and 14 points respectively, while Li Yuan and Zhang Qifang scored 14 and 13 points each.

The team’s success in this game has bolstered their position in the league rankings, further solidifying their reputation as top contenders. Looking ahead, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Union Women’s Basketball Team will return to their home court in Hohhot to face the powerful Jiangsu Nangang Women’s Basketball Team on December 9.

The team’s outstanding performance in the recent game has set high expectations for their upcoming matches, with fans eagerly anticipating their future successes on the court.

