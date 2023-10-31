Inner Mongolia Team Claims Bronze Medal at National Equestrian Jumping Championship

Inner Mongolia Team Wins Bronze Medal in National Equestrian Jumping Championship

On October 27, the 2023 National Equestrian Jumping Championship took place at the Nanjing Jinling Mahui International Equestrian Club, where the Inner Mongolia team showcased their skill and determination, ultimately winning the team bronze medal. The competition, consisting of two rounds, commenced at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. The course this year presented an increased level of difficulty, with the obstacle heights ranging from 1.35 meters to 1.45 meters to 1.40 meters to 1.50 meters. The first round incorporated water obstacles, providing an additional challenge to the participants.

The Inner Mongolia team, comprised of four pairs – Liu Tongyan, Darima, Han Feng, and Liu Yang – gave an outstanding performance, earning a total of 24 points in two rounds and completing the course with a total travel time of 224.07 seconds. Their exceptional teamwork and precise execution allowed them to secure the team bronze medal.

A total of nine teams and 45 horse-rider pairs from Beijing, Guangdong, Guangxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shanghai, Shandong, Xinjiang, Zhejiang, and other regions participated in this prestigious championship. Show jumping, a discipline deeply rooted in equestrian sports tradition, has held a place in the Olympic Games since 1900. The National Equestrian Jumping Championship, held annually, is regarded as the pinnacle event for equestrian jumping in the country.

The Inner Mongolia team’s success in the National Equestrian Jumping Championship is a testament to their talent, hard work, and dedication. Their commitment to excellence has solidified Inner Mongolia’s presence in the world of equestrian sports.

