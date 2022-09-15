SMART ECONOMY, a term used to define an intelligent economy, made up of a community of people who think and work intelligently, who generate new ideas to achieve more with less effort. To make a significant change e improve an economic fabric it is necessary the commitment and the contribution of all the subjects who work and live in it (bodies, institutions, companies, citizens).

The economy changes thanks to science and technology: the new concept of smart economy changes the scenario as the city becomes the center of investments and financial development; new technologies contribute to orienting the production system towards better behaviors, trying to satisfy the needs of citizens, businesses and the territory.

For a reality more and more VIRTUOUS from an economic-financial point of view, the smart economy HE MUST stimulate innovation, be able to attract talents, encourage interaction with the world of scientific research, act in an innovative way by “contaminating” and “contaminating” itself through, for example, business incubators where to create innovative start-ups, support the growth of entrepreneurship by fostering

the birth of new ideas and their subsequent development thanks to the use of technology, the key to the economic and social future.

The banking sector is also under pressure from the digitization mainly due to the changing needs of consumers. The increasing diffusion of smartphones has radically changed the way in which we communicate and interact with the customer.

The new actors of the Fintech they are managing to gain their own space in a sector which has until now been dominated only by traditional banks. Thanks to their level of digitization, Fintech companies have managed to arouse interest and at the same time arouse fear in the big players in the banking sector, thus giving rise to the need to understand how these digital players manage to be so successful with their products. and innovative services.

The aim of this paper is to comprehend such as the collaboration between traditional banks and new Fintech entrants, through the concept of Open Banking, bring added value for customers. It will show what roles banks will need to have in order to compete in a collaborative ecosystem as well as the necessary digital transformation of the sector. The different approaches to digitization for traditional banks will be shown together with a forecast on the banking sector.

In any case, the smart economy must be continuously founded and launch interesting ideas linked to growth and competitiveness, to look to the future from an intelligent perspective, with particular regard to employment.

The keywords:

# PRODUCTIVITY

# RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

# INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

# SHARING

# CHANGE

# INNOVATION

# GROWTH

# COMPETITIVENESS

# OCCUPATION