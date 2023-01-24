According to what is learned from message number 317 of 19 January 2023, the Institute provides 90 days to proceed with the request for review

Almost two months after the deadline, the INPS has issued the instructions for the self-employed workers and professionals who have applied for the bonus 200 euro but without getting them.

the deadline — According to what is learned from message number 317 of the January 19, 2023the Institute makes available 90 days time to proceed with the request for review. To do this, it is necessary to submit your application to the commission, thus verifying the reasons underlying the initial refusal so as to proceed with a real clarification. Therefore, those who have not received the sums because the application has not been successful can present a sort of appeal. The 90 days in question end precisely on April 19th.

The conditions — The message contains the methods for obtaining the bonus: a total income not exceeding 35,000 euros in the 2021 tax period (20,000 to also obtain the integration of 100 euros). Next to this, then, it is necessary to register for self-management with an active position on 18 May 2022. Obviously, it is also necessary to have an active VAT number and with work activity started by 18 maggio 2022. May 18 is also the date by which it is necessary to have at least one contribution payment, total or partial, to the management of the registration for which the indemnity is requested.

the modalities — The document also lists all the documentation necessary to obtain the review on the basis of the reason why your application was rejected the first time: to get there, you need to access the site on the “One-time indemnity 200 euro” page.