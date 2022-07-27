Rome – Businesses can ask INPS the recognition of the redundancy fund when the thermometer exceeds 35 ° centigrade. However, “perceived” temperatures can also be considered suitable for wage supplementation. Extreme climatic phenomena have recently been linked with an increase in the risk of accidents at work. Inps and Inail therefore publish the instructions for managing the hot risk epfor access to ordinary layoff benefits for suspensions or reductions in work activity due to high temperatures.

The instructions provided in the INPS circular specify that temperatures above 35 ° C are considered “high”. However, temperatures below the aforementioned value can also be considered suitable for the recognition of the wage supplementgiven that the assessment of the integrability of the causal in question must be made with reference not only to the temperatures recorded by the weather reports but also to the “perceived” ones, which are notoriously higher than the real ones, taking into account the particular type of processing in place.

I am for example, the work of laying the road surface, the renovation of facades and roofs of buildings, outdoor work that requires protective clothing, but also all the work phases that, in general, take place in places that cannot be protected from the sun or that involve the use of materials or carrying out work that cannot withstand strong heat.

It is also specified that the company, in the CIGO application and in the technical report that must be attached to the application itself, must only indicate the days of suspension or reduction of the working activity and specify the type of work in progress on those days, while it is not required to produce statements – Arpal or any other certified body – which certifies the entity of the temperature, nor to produce weather reports.

The INPS autonomously provides for acquire the weather reports ex officio and to evaluate the results also in relation to the type of work in progress. Regardless of the temperatures detected in the bulletins, the INPS recognizes the ordinary redundancy fund in all cases in which the company safety manager orders the suspension of work as it believes there are risks or dangers for the safety and health of workersincluding cases where suspensions are due to excessive temperatures.