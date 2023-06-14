Home » Insanely! Hamilton doesn’t win, but he’s waiting for more millions and dating Shakira
Insanely! Hamilton doesn’t win, but he’s waiting for more millions and dating Shakira

by admin

As far as wins are concerned, he is experiencing his worst period in F1, after all, Lewis Hamilton has been waiting “already” 556 days for another Grand Prix triumph, the longest in his career so far. And it is not expected that he should change it in the next few weeks, when you see what kind of flight Max Verstappen is in. But even so, it seems that the seven-time champion is experiencing quite a successful period in private life and at work. According to English tabloids, he is dating the singer Shakira, and according to more serious periodicals, Mercedes is preparing a new lucrative contract for him.

