Sport on TV transforms its narrative and increasingly looks to new digital technologies to make itself attractive to the public. The famous “Inside the NBA” on TNT is updated and integrates blockchain and TV format seamlessly

Sports storytelling follows the evolution of the Sport Industry and is also renewed on traditional media such as television. The solution found by the famous American broadcaster TNT winks at Web3 and its target audience integrating blockchain technology with cable TV. The historic “Inside the NBA” format has in fact included a moment dedicated to fans and their passion in its lineup to allow them to accumulate tokens and win prizes both in digital and real format.

The new B/R Watch to Earn format is based on the Trivial mode, i.e. quizzes to be answered online on the Discord server, concerning the history and current events of the NBA and its protagonists, with the possibility of winning tokens to spend to redeem prizes such as videos in NFT format from the TNT archive, official merchandising products and, in the near future, to access exclusive benefits such as participation in events or meeting athletes and representatives of the broadcaster.

TNT has thus found a way to generate value and potential new revenues from its rights to images of NBA matches, both historical ones as well as current and future ones, while at the same time creating opportunities to give life to communities even in the new Web3 scenario, offering a cross-platform, seamless experience that can benefit viewers and gain more exposure and engagement for the channel and its key players.

