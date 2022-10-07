Home Sports Insigne, Ospina, Koulibaly, Mertenz, Ruiz: crisis far from Naples
Sports

Insigne, Ospina, Koulibaly, Mertenz, Ruiz: crisis far from Naples

by admin
Insigne, Ospina, Koulibaly, Mertenz, Ruiz: crisis far from Naples

In terms of impact, the contribution of the former Napoli captain was considerable. In his eleven appearances in MLS he has scored 6 goals and 2 assists, contributing to a goal every 115 ‘. However Toronto, fresh from four consecutive defeats, failed to enter the playoffs. The only extenuating circumstance is the arrival of the Italians, once the season has already begun, called to revive the fortunes of the Canadians. But for next year it will take a little more to get back to the top of the league. Kvaratskhelia is not making him regret it.

© breaking latest news

See also  National football coach Li Xiaopeng: Failure is reasonable, and the pace of the game should be improved in the future – yqqlm

You may also like

Journey to Vlahovic’s Belgrade: when Dusan was “the...

Liga, Gattuso wins with his Valencia on the...

Euroleague, Virtus-Monaco: 66-83, bitter debut for Bologna

Pjanic: “I wanted to stay at Barcelona, ​​bad...

The Chinese brand Nio aims at Europe and...

WEmbrace, when sport unites everyone. In the name...

Hong Kong Masters: O’Sullivan’s 5-0 zero seal, women’s...

Djokovic, there is now an insect that bears...

Hamm confirms James’ absence from today’s game, Lonnie...

West Ham, Moyes on Scamacca: “He quickly understood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy