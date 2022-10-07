In terms of impact, the contribution of the former Napoli captain was considerable. In his eleven appearances in MLS he has scored 6 goals and 2 assists, contributing to a goal every 115 ‘. However Toronto, fresh from four consecutive defeats, failed to enter the playoffs. The only extenuating circumstance is the arrival of the Italians, once the season has already begun, called to revive the fortunes of the Canadians. But for next year it will take a little more to get back to the top of the league. Kvaratskhelia is not making him regret it.