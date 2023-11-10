Inspiration from Mourinho, shield knights and bizarre substitutions. It was a great performance, praised Trpišovský

In the spring of 1996, the coaching tandem František Cipro & Josef Pešice experienced it with the legendary Slavist generation. And on Thursday evening, Jindřich Trpišovský got a taste of a 2:0 cup victory over AS Rome with the current team. “Whenever you beat a big opponent like this, it’s often down to luck. But this time it was a well-deserved win after the great performance of the team and all the individuals,” confessed the Slavist coach at the end of the great evening. The Red and Whites already have a certain spring in the cups, while they are much closer to continuing in the Europa League.

