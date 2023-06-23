Instead of Nkunku, Leipzig got the Austrian record holder Baumgartner

A few days ago, Leipzig sold Nkunku to Chelsea for 60 million euros, i.e. almost a billion and a half crowns. They paid roughly 640 million crowns for Baumgartner. The twenty-three-year-old offensive player received a contract until June 2028.

He scored seven goals last season for Hoffenheim, where he was a teammate of Czech defender Pavel Kadeřábek. In the national team, he scored ten times in 29 matches. “I wanted to go to a club with which I can fight for trophies. And I’m also really looking forward to the Champions League,” said Baumgartner.

