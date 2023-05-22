Insufficient refereeing ability in serious violent acts in the Chinese Super League highlights the problem-Sports-中工网

Original title: Serious acts of violence in the Chinese Super League (quote)

The problem of insufficient referee ability is highlighted (topic)

Wen Wei Po News (Reporter Chen Haixiang) The heaviest fine in the Super League in the new season may be about to appear. In the last moments of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers’ 3-3 draw with Shandong Taishan in the 8th round, serious violence occurred on the court. At that time, the Shandong team was about to take a corner kick. Jinmen Tigers foreign aid Beric and Taishan foreign aid Jia Desong suddenly twisted together in the penalty area. In the end, Jia Desong raised his arm and punched Bilic in the face hard, and the latter immediately bled. more than. The on-duty referee Liu Wei, who did not see the foul, blew the final whistle shortly after the corner kick was taken. Then he listened to the advice of the VAR video assistant referee, broke through the obstacles of the Taishan coaching staff, and showed Jia Desong. red card.

Because of this serious violence, Judson will definitely be severely punished by the Chinese Football Association, and Beric should also be punished. Continuously tearing the opponent’s jersey, trying to hug the opponent’s head with both hands, and then hitting with his knee, Beric used a series of bad moves. It was under such provocation that Juddson lost his mind and threw his fist. It is worth mentioning that the VAR referee did not remind the referee of Beric’s foul action. The Slovenian foreign aid escaped on the spot, but he could not escape the additional penalty of the Football Association. According to the relevant provisions of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, the two will be suspended for at least five games for their violent behavior.

The restless behavior of Judson and Beric will bring huge losses to their respective clubs, but they are not the only ones who made mistakes in this game. The referee Liu Wei’s ability to control the game is obviously lacking, which has intensified to a certain extent. The antagonistic emotions of the players lead to violent fouls. In this game, players from both sides had many disputes, especially after changing sides and fighting again, the smell of gunpowder on the field became more and more intense. Regrettably, Liu Wei not only failed to alleviate this emotion in an effective way, but also suspected of “pull the frame”. Before Jia Desong fouled, he successively showed yellow cards to Song Long, Cresan and Moises of the Taishan team, while the Jinmen Tigers players were not given a single warning. And Tianjin is also very dissatisfied with Liu Wei ignoring Fellaini and others’ fouls. The final act of violence is more like a concentrated explosion of long-accumulated negative emotions.

The responsibilities of Judson and Beric cannot be shirked, but judging from the overall situation of the new season, the problem of low professional competence of domestic referees has been fully exposed, and the Chinese Football Association strictly prohibits insiders from criticizing the referee’s “protecting the calf” strategy, which can only cover up the problem. If things go on like this, I am afraid that the teams will further accumulate negative emotions, leading to continuous accidents.