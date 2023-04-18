Home » Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and the Viola managers
Sports

Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and the Viola managers

by admin
Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and the Viola managers

It’s finished 1-1 the challenge between Fiorentina and Atalanta. The Viola tried to make the match, looking for victory from start to finish, while Atalanta knew how to suffer and start again when they had the opportunity. But the nervousness between the two teams has risen for the episode of the tie. In the 51st minute Mandragora puts the ball in the center of the area where Toloi intervenes, between head and hand, then the Atalanta defense clears the danger. But the Var draws the attention of the referee for the possible touch of the hand: the minutes pass, about five, the referee Guide is called to the monitor and concedes the penalty kickthen converted by Cabral in the 56th minute.

Almost brawl in the locker room

In the end seven minutes of added time and then Guida sends the players to the locker room where, however, everything happens. The Nerazzurri coach is the protagonist Gian Piero Gasperini perhaps furious for the penalty awarded by the Var. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the orobic coach would have had a bickering with insults with the staff present inside the Franchi and then, going down towards the rooms reserved for Atalanta, a tough face-to-face with executives of Fiorentina. Still insults and near brawl. The representatives of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office have taken note of the incident and could open an investigation file.

See also  First points in the European Championship for Trivellato Villorba Corse

You may also like

3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat...

3rd DEL final: Ingolstadt turns game in Munich...

3rd league: SpVgg Bayreuth loses relegation thriller against...

2026 Olympics, Lombardy and Veneto are all held:...

Football Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid –...

Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament...

Football Champions League: SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan...

Paganese-Monterotondo: together we will stop hurricanes

An error has occurred: the page you are...

Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy