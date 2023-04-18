Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and the Viola managers

It’s finished 1-1 the challenge between Fiorentina and Atalanta. The Viola tried to make the match, looking for victory from start to finish, while Atalanta knew how to suffer and start again when they had the opportunity. But the nervousness between the two teams has risen for the episode of the tie. In the 51st minute Mandragora puts the ball in the center of the area where Toloi intervenes, between head and hand, then the Atalanta defense clears the danger. But the Var draws the attention of the referee for the possible touch of the hand: the minutes pass, about five, the referee Guide is called to the monitor and concedes the penalty kickthen converted by Cabral in the 56th minute.

Almost brawl in the locker room

In the end seven minutes of added time and then Guida sends the players to the locker room where, however, everything happens. The Nerazzurri coach is the protagonist Gian Piero Gasperini perhaps furious for the penalty awarded by the Var. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the orobic coach would have had a bickering with insults with the staff present inside the Franchi and then, going down towards the rooms reserved for Atalanta, a tough face-to-face with executives of Fiorentina. Still insults and near brawl. The representatives of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office have taken note of the incident and could open an investigation file.