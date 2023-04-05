DONE FOOTBALL CLUB – An entire game played with the riot stadium. Lo strike of cheering in the square and the curve in silence. The fights in the stands, ashamed, among gangs of ultras for or against the protest. And then the choruses, incessant, against the President De Laurentiis. As if the team was in who knows what crisisbut here it is first in the standings and is experiencing the most important year in its history. Are the Neapolitans the worst enemy of Napoli.

Not all, of course, but today they are the ones making the news. What happened during Naples-Milan in fact it simply is surreal: the big match that could officially trigger the countdown for the scudettoappetizer of double European challenge than a historian Champions League semifinalhas become an occasion for controversy, quarrels, even violence. Never had such an absurd dispute been seen and masochistica.

One wonders what leads this square to always do evil alone, becoming her own worst enemy just when things are going well. On an almost philosophical level, because then in practice the causes of the discord are known. Napoli fans met in the afternoon in front of the Maradona to reiterate its position (already expressed in recent weeks) against the management of stadio by the company: in the crosshairs, in particular, the expensive prices in view of the matches of Championsbut above all the entry ban for banners e drums imposed by Preccintand the obligation to fan card. The demonstration, until then peaceful, then inside the plant turned into brawl, because some fans would have refused to leave the spaces in the corner empty. Until the epilogue of the chants against De Laurentiis, which echoed for tens of minutes in the silence of the stadium during the match.

In principle, the protest will have some as well founded points and others less: it is right to preserve the tradition of cheering, but a higher price for an event like a quarter-final of the Champions League can also be considered, and certain apparently punitive bans also arise in reaction to precedents (such as the uproar in the street for the Europa League With the’unity, to which not only the German ultras contributed…). Without even going into the merits, however, and in the internal dynamics to the square, from the outside a distracted eye is enough to understand how simple all this is absurd. A has been created climate of tension around a team that should just fly on the wings of enthusiasm, in the most important month of its history. The stadium has spent more time at to insult its president that a incite the players. And who knows if this has affected the defeat against the Milan: probably not, but the atmosphere was electric, unjustifiably heavyand certain things the players on the pitch warn them.

De Laurentiis may not be nice. He almost always speaks out of turn, he has one owner management e paternalistica of the club. However, objectively, what can be contested in Naples: his 20 years of management were perfect. He took a team in C and brought it back to A leaguethen into Europatouching at least on a couple of occasions a historic championship, which will arrive in a few weeks, with a football model sustainablevirtuoso, often fun. Carrying out a blatant and systematic protest against him today, at this specific moment, means not having the sense of reality Neapolitan. Nor of what is outside: assuming that someone else is interested in such a square, the fans who really protest think that with a American property o one arabic background the rules of engagement in the curve or the prices in the grandstand would be different? For better or for worse, De Laurentiis did calcium fortune recently in Naples and branding him worldwide as a “son of a bitch” now that he is giving his to the city historic third championship he is ungenerous, untimely. Even dangerous. It’s really true that Spalletti’s team is making a big business: win in Naples. Despite Naples.

