In the aftermath of what happened in the Juve-Inter final, with Romelu Lukaku who cheered by silencing some Juventus fans who were the protagonists of racist chants, Lega Serie A has published a statement condemning the episodesie invite the Juventus club to take action immediately. Here is the full text: “Lega Serie A strongly condemns every episode of racism and every form of discrimination – reads the note -. A few characters in the stands can’t spoil the football show and they don’t represent the thoughts of all the fans and enthusiasts at the stadium, who fortunately share the highest values ​​of sport. The Serie A companies, as they always have done, will be able to identify the culprits, excluding them for life from their plants.

The “Keep Racism Out” campaign and the agreement signed two weeks ago with UNAR are concrete steps of commitment in this long and incessant battle, which will lead to the result set without delay: racists and their insults out of stadiums”.