In the aftermath of what happened in the Juve-Inter final, with Romelu Lukaku who cheered by silencing some Juventus fans who were the protagonists of racist chants, Lega Serie A has published a statement condemning the episodesie invite the Juventus club to take action immediately. Here is the full text: “Lega Serie A strongly condemns every episode of racism and every form of discrimination – reads the note -. A few characters in the stands can’t spoil the football show and they don’t represent the thoughts of all the fans and enthusiasts at the stadium, who fortunately share the highest values of sport. The Serie A companies, as they always have done, will be able to identify the culprits, excluding them for life from their plants.
The “Keep Racism Out” campaign and the agreement signed two weeks ago with UNAR are concrete steps of commitment in this long and incessant battle, which will lead to the result set without delay: racists and their insults out of stadiums”.
Abodi: “Unbearable racism everywhere”
Even the Minister for Sport and the youngsters, Andrea Abodi, expressed his views on the matter through their social channels. “#Racism is unbearable everywhere – he wrote on Twitter -, especially on a football field … on any football field, starting from the stadiums of #Rome #Turin #Milan #Monza #Bergamo #Cremona #Verona #Udine # Genoa #La Spezia #Bologna #Sassuolo #Florence #Empoli #Naples #Salerno #Lecce #RESPECT!“.
Roc Nation: “Juve must apologize to Lukaku”
Inter and Belgium: “No to racism”
Fight against racism and full support for Lukaku also came from Inter and Belgium. “We are brothers and sisters of the world. This has been our story since 9 March 1908 – wrote the nerazzurri in a post -. We want to firmly reiterate that we stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination”. Message also reiterated by the Belgian national team with a concise post: “No to racism”.