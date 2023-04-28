Inter: £15m for Tajon Buchanan, Valentin Barco in Juve orbit? Il Milan ci has prisoner taste

Inter knocks on Bruges’ door

L’Inter is about to get his hands on the Canadian midfielder under the Used. In the next transfer market session, the Belgian club could embrace the Nerazzurri cause, as reported by The last newsnext summer the player will get married with the Milanese club.

15 million euros is the amount that the Nerazzurri should shell out for the player, whoInter could exploit on the right wing instead of Denzel Dumfrieswhich the management could give in to Premier League. L’Inter will monetize from Dumfries and will invest in the 24-year-old, versatile footballer who can be used in multiple positions on the pitch. In Belgium I’m sure the deal will go through.

Juve smell the deal, but watch out for City

The Juventus of the future could speak Argentinian, among the many market movements in fact the Old lady he could tack on a budding young talent by using the deal Valentine Boatleft back under the Boca Juniors. The player is born in 2004, but you have to hurry because in Premier League they have an equally long-sightedness and could dive headfirst into the player, putting several millions on the scales.

Il Manchester City would be the team that most of all would have shown some interest in the young man, but a Torino the footballer would surely find more space than he would find in the shadow of theEtihad Stadiumtopic to be taken into serious consideration before leaving Buenos Aires.

Milan aim for a baby goalkeeper

Con Mike Maignan il Milan he will be safe for many years, but the Rossoneri have taken a liking to it and could sign another goalkeeper who looks like he could be the real deal on a free transfer.

Talent born in 2005, Noah Raveyre, he has already caused a lot of talk in his homeland and many consider him a goalkeeper with a glittering future. The goalkeeper has already made his first-team debut with the Saint Etienne where much good is said about him. The Rossoneri have already convinced the player to move to Milanothe 17-year-old could already be a new player of the next summer Milan.