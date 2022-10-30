After qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Inzaghi’s team overtook the blucerchiati of the great former Stankovic and slipped their fourth victory in a row in the league

The fourth victory in a row in the league keeps Inter at -8 from Napoli on the run and will allow them on Sunday to go to the Stadium to play the Italian derby ahead of Juventus in the standings. The success against the willing Sampdoria of the applauded former Stankovic is clear, perhaps even more so than the 3-0 final: the Nerazzurri confirm that they are in excellent shape and close the fourth match in a row at San Siro (including the Champions League) without conceding a goal . Not a detail in a night in which, however, the Curva Nord does not sing and rather empties in the interval due to the disappearance of the historical leader, Vittorio Boiocchi.

THE FREE LA SBLOCCA — Inzaghi changes only one man compared to Wednesday’s victory against Plzen, while Stankovic upsets the Cremona corsair Sampdoria with 5 changes. Two completely different philosophies and Sampdoria initially paid more because the Nerazzurri engine struggled to get started. The 4-2-3-1 of the guests worried Inter and the offensive outsiders Leris and Gabbiadini obliged Dumfries and Dimarco respectively not to forget the defensive phase. Sampdoria is short, holds the center of the ring well, shows personality and prevents easy construction from behind by Skriniar and his teammates. Basically he shows the courage that his coach had when he played. A shot by Dzeko scares Audero, but for twenty minutes the Doria is there and is not “crushed” by the weight of the third last place in the standings. At least until the blow from De Vrij arrives who, on the corner of Calhanoglu, unlocks the result. The Ligurians do not break down and do not change the tactical plan, but we can see that the blow to be taken is hard. See also Malinovskyi, goal here and heart in Ukraine: Atalanta flies to the Europa League: 3-0 in Piraeus

EURO STRETCHER — Inter controls, they would have the chance to double with Dimarco, but Barella will take care of it, in the fourth center in the last 5 games and in a period of crazy form, to fix the score at 2-0 at half-time. Spectacular action with a throw from a free-kick of over 50 meters by Bastoni, perfect control of the Sardinian midfielder and a winning right-foot. San Siro applauds the network photocopy of the 2020-21 Scudetto against Juventus: even that time (January 17, 2021) the prowess of the former Cagliari decreed the 2-0.

SHOOTING — Returning to the locker room without ever having seen his players finish in the mirror (it is no coincidence that Sampdoria has the worst attack in Serie A) and with 40% possession of the ball, Stankovic takes off first Yepes and then Villar to insert Vieira and Verre. Clear (how vain) the search for a greater fluidity of the maneuver because it is Inter who touched the 3-0 with Lautaro, Dzeko, Calhanoglu and Skriniar. It looks like a target practice. Halfway through the second half it is Lukaku’s turn who, applauded by the whole San Siro, enters (together with Correa and Acerbi) to put minutes in his legs. Inter have a completely new attacking department and don’t think about controlling, but would like to score again. He succeeds with Correa who, after Wednesday’s assist in the Champions League, signs his third personal goal in Serie A thanks to a screaming personal action, a ball-and-chain ride of over 60 meters ended with a blow from the unstoppable limit. Sampdoria’s responsibilities are evident (no one closes), but after so many disappointing tests the message of the tucu to Inzaghi and to coach Scaloni he is one of those noisy ones. The Argentine ex Lazio also touches the 4-0 and in the end celebrates with the others on the pitch. On Tuesday, the trip to Munich was irrelevant, against Bayern, then the Italian derby. Inter arrives ready after an almost perfect October, post knockout against Roma. It was difficult to predict during the last national team break. See also Chinese player table tennis mixed doubles defeat, CCTV scolded for snatching gold | East Olympics | Table tennis mixed doubles | Chinese women's volleyball team

October 29, 2022 (change October 30, 2022 | 00:16)

