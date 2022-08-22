#AcerbiNonLoVogliamo depopulated on Twitter: the Nerazzurri fans remember the past of AC Milan and point the finger at the purchase of a 34-year-old

It takes very little to bring Francesco Acerbi to Milan. Inter have the defender in hand, who would transfer to Milan on loan with the right of redemption: to close the deal, only the agreement with Claudio Lotito and the decisive thrust are missing, because the Nerazzurri management continues to monitor the situation. to Manuel Akanji. The club still has to choose which path to take, but in the meantime the fans seem to have already lined up: according to what we read on social media, the Inter fans are not enthusiastic about the possible arrival of the Lazio defender.

L’HASHTAG — The reasons? The Milanese past, the mistake on the occasion of Sandro Tonali’s heavy goal at the Olimpico on 24 April – with social controversy for a shot in which the player appeared smiling after the Rossoneri network – and the scarcity of the 34-year-old’s purchase. There is also a hashtag that has been running on Twitter for a few days: #AcerbiNonLoVogliamo. “I am close to a large part of the Nerazzurri supporters. Last year’s Milan Scudetto has a lot of Acerbi, let’s not forget it!”, Writes an Inter supporter, recalling precisely the intervention of the head – anticipating Strakosha – which then allowed Ibra to serve Tonali.

BETTER FROG — Many Inter fans take a drastic stance: “Better to throw a kid or stay without a defender”, “Andrea Ranocchia was better, a true Inter player and, if necessary, an excellent striker”. And again: “I join the #AcerbiNonLoVogliamo chorus, not so much and not just because of what happened in Lazio-Milan, but because we sent away a player certainly at least of his level (Ranocchia), but an Inter fan to the core. let’s give space to a young person “. A Milan fan also intervenes to ironically: “#AcerbiNonLoVogliamo, why? He’s a good boy and has a Rossoneri heart.” See also For its first 40 years, Usac Rivarolo gives itself an exceptional gift: the C Gold series

OTHER SIDE — However, there are also those who join the debate to curb the wave of anger and try to bring the Inter fans back to calm. What if Acerbi turns out to be useful to the cause? “Wouldn’t it be better to wait to say #AcerbiNonLoVogliamo? Let’s say it’s a decent season …”, “It’s the only acceptable low-cost option and without it we won’t have a reserve of De Vrij”. A couple of voices that seem out of the chorus, because the widespread feeling is one of criticism of the possible blow.

