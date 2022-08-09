Home Sports Inter, Akanji-Borussia is a war of nerves: Marotta observes (and hopes)
Sports

Inter, Akanji-Borussia is a war of nerves: Marotta observes (and hopes)

by admin
Inter, Akanji-Borussia is a war of nerves: Marotta observes (and hopes)

In Dortmund, the Swiss defender (due to expire in 2023) is practically out of the squad. The Nerazzurri club is confident that the German club will lower the price tag

A war of nerves. Borussia Dortmund and Akanji go their own way, waiting for the situation to break free. The Swiss defender decided, months ago, not to renew the contract (expiring in 2023) with the Gialloneri, who therefore still only have this transfer window and the winter one to pocket something from the sale of him. The German club moved on, going to take Schlotterbeck and Süle to reinforce the defense which also includes Hummels. With the three German internationals in the squad, the club sent a clear message to Akanji: either find a team that satisfies the demands of him and Dortmund, or he will be on the bench. Worse, because in fact he is out of the squad. Yet the player does not bend and waits for a level offer.

Game of nerves

Inter are waiting, with the hope that with the passing of the days Dortmund will lower the price of the card (currently around 25 million), in order to be able to get as close as possible to the player’s requests. At the same time, the Germans are hoping that some companies around the world will decide to put no less than 20 million on the plate. A solution must also be found because staying at Borussia (without renewal, which Akanji has already refused several times) is not convenient for anyone. This is why the last three weeks of the market will be a real war of nerves.

See also  Juve, Asensio leaving Real responds to the identikit: it is the right winger

9 August – 18:47

© breaking latest news

You may also like

In addition to table tennis and basketball, archery...

Fire in Trieste, it is an emergency: firefighters...

With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair,...

Xi’an Swimming News of the Provincial Games has...

From Serena Williams to Tania Cagnotto: the champions...

Bundesliga team Dortmund International Academy settled in Fujian...

Vote September 25, pending the elections the PD...

Fighting for salvation in Serie A, who relegates?...

Weijia League: Jiangsu lost to Quzhou and Chengdu...

Probable formations Lecce – Inter: Brozovic at risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy