Curiosity is the crossroads of the calendar. Because next Friday Francesco Acerbi will most likely play Lazio-Inter with the Nerazzurri shirt, against his former team. The last blow of the Nerazzurri market is now in the pipeline. The closing is on the agenda at the beginning of the week, therefore before the third day of the championship. Inzaghi is ready to embrace the defender with whom he shared so much in his Roman experience.