Alessandro Altobelli

Minute 81 of Italy-Germany, final of the 1982 World Cup. Azzurri ahead 2-0, counterattack by Conti, who flies to the right. Ball inside for “Spillo” Altobelli, dribbling for Schumacher, goal into an empty net, Italy 3-0. The Inter forward exults with his arms in the air: game over, Paul Breitner’s goal will be useless two minutes later. Altobelli had come on the bench a few minutes into the match, replacing the injured Ciccio Graziani. Third entry into the World Cup for “Spillo”, never a starter in that edition.

Gabriel Oriali

“As long as you have it, stay there”. There, in the middle, Lele Oriali has always been there, beyond his limits. In the 1982 World Cup he took the halfback after the first two benches, against Poland and Peru: from Cameroon to the final against Germany – five games – he has always been a starter. The Inter flag was one of the great protagonists of the blue ride 40 years ago.

Beppe Bergomi

Speaking of Inter flags: the third Nerazzurri protagonist in the final against Germany was Beppe Bergomi, the 18-year-old full-back launched by Enzo Bearzot in the national team. Thrown on the field against Brazil due to Collovati’s injury, starter in the next two matches: semifinal against Poland and final. Career turning point.

Gianpiero Marini and Ivano Bordon

Both 31 years old, the first midfielder and the second goalkeeper. Five appearances for Marini at the 1982 World Cup, none for Bordon. He cheered on his teammates from the bench during the final. See also Covid effect, basketball stops two days, we talk about it again on Saturday 22

Paul Breitner

At the Bernabeu, against Italy, he played in midfield, remaining on the field from the start until the end. In 1982 he was 30 years old, he would retire only 12 months later. With the goal scored in Madrid against Italy (the first of his tournament), in the final lost by the Germans, he is one of the very few players to have scored at least one more goal in a world final (he had already scored in 1974). Before him, only the Brazilians Pelé (2 goals in 1958, one goal in 1970) and Vavá (2 goals in 1958, one goal in 1962) had succeeded, after the French Zinédine Zidane (2 goals in 1998, one goal in 2006 ).

Karl Heinz Rummenigge

He made Bayern history first as a striker, then as a manager. In Spain, in 1982, he was 26 years old, he played the match as captain, remaining on the field for 70 minutes. At the World Cup of that year only Paolo Rossi managed to score more than him (6 goals for the Italian, 5 for the German). In 1984 he moved to Inter, without being able to win titles. However, Italy remained in his heart for the European championships he won in 1980.

Wolfgang Dremmler

The final in Madrid was played one day before his 28th birthday. That day he was playing in midfield, forming the central duo with Breitner. In reality, he has often covered the role of defender during his career. He finished the tournament in Spain without a goal, in the final, booked, he remained on the field until the 62nd minute. See also Chinese Super League | Henan Songshan Longmen wins four straight wins, Meizhou Hakka wins Wuhan Yangtze River_Game_Break_Li Jianan

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

