the challenges

ROMA

Serie A, second act in full summer holidays: the crowd at the top is destined to vanish because there will be three challenges between the ten leaders: the highlight Atalanta-Milan, the Turin-Lazio match between the Milinkovic-Savic brothers, and the confrontation between Inter who leafs through the daisy Skriniar (PSG has returned to the assault) and Spezia, an intruder among the big players with the desire to continue to be so. Of the other leaders, Roma awaits another crowd bath with Cremonese, Fiorentina faces the insidious derby with Empoli, Juve tries not to think about injuries and a complicated transfer market at Sampdoria.

The other six teams to zero points, engaged in Udinese-Salernitana, Sassuolo-Lecce and Bologna-Verona will try to move the ranking. With five Lombard players in Serie A the derby flavor will be frequent, but between Atalanta and Milan it will be the first clash at the top of the new season. Even if the Nerazzurri fans, critical of a market that is seeing so many heroes leave (last with the suitcases ready, Malinovsky) are wondering if Gasperini’s cycle is close to sunset.

Inzaghi hopes to resolve the match against Spezia with the overbearing raids of Lukaku and Lautaro while Gosens continues to struggle and the more effective Di Marco is preferred. Complicated the task of Lazio that Sarri is shaping with players chosen by him. Torino is growing by inserting elements that Juric asked heartily. Miranchuck is injured, but Radonjic and Vlasic give solid guarantees, like Dutch defender Schuurs.

Meanwhile, after the inconvenience of the first day, Dazn has announced that it will compensate users who had difficulty watching the games last week. –