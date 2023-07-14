Inter and Nike present the new home jersey for the 2023/2024 season – Sport Marketing News

On the home shirt of Inter for the season 2023/24 blurs the line between the traditional Nerazzurri stripes. The fluid design of the new jersey represents the multiple souls of the Club and of Milan, always on the move and constantly evolving: in the city where fashion, design and architecture merge, where communities are heterogeneous and icons are reinvented, the Inter aims to involve and inspire the new generations through sport and style, on and off the pitch.

Breaking down barriers, redefining boundaries, embracing diversity, always looking for continuous innovation: with the new Home shirt, Nike gives a new life to the iconic colors of the Club, blurring the lines and creating a pattern never seen before. The shirt is enriched, inside the collar, by the flag of the city of Milan, made in a mosaic motif that combines black and blue. It will be present on the front of the shirt Paramount+: the synergy between the two brands continues, with the premium streaming service confirmed Official Front Jersey Partner also for the 2023/24 season. A collaboration that continues after the final in Istanbul and which unites two global brands, which aim to entertain an increasingly vast and heterogeneous public and share the objectives of innovation and dialogue with the new generations. Paramount+ will be present on the shirts of the men’s and women’s first teams and of the Primavera in all competitions of the season. Also the collaboration with the Sleeve Sponsor eBay continues for next season.

For the launch of the new shirt they were involved in preview quattro catalyst which represent the creative nuances of the city: Tedua (music), Toni Brugnoli (photography), Naomi Accardi (football culture) and Nina Schutz (music) received a preview of the new personalized shirt and told their story in an interview, in which they explained how the endless shade of Milano influences their creativity.

The new 2023/24 Home shirt will be available from 13 July on the official Online Store store.inter.it and nike.com, in the Inter Store Milan and Inter Store San Siro and in the Nike stores in Milan Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Loreto and Rome Via of the course.

