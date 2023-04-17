Home » Inter and Snaipay offer fans gift cards
For the Serie A match between Inter and Fiorentina of last April 1 held at San Siro, Snaipay, a brand of the Snaitech Group, was the Match Sponsor

For the occasion, the brand has launched the competition “Snaipay Matchday”a fan engagement initiative that will last throughout the month of April, with the possibility for all fans to win Snaipay gift cards and VIP Experience tickets, and enjoy the unique experience of meeting the Nerazzurri champions.

In addition to the visibility on the LEDs and on the giant screen at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, in support of the competition “Snaipay Matchday” a dedicated choreography was made which colored a part of the stadium involving the fans in the stands.

The contest requires registration on the contest website and offers two ways to win: the instant win, thanks to which it is possible to win Snaipay gift cards, and the final draw to win a maxi prize: three pairs of tickets for Inter -Atalanta with VIP Experience, which includes access to the Hospitality area and the exclusive Walkabout experience.

Photo source: Il Fatto Quotidiano

