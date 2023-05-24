Inter and the discount for Milinković-Savić, will Scamacca return to Italy for Milan? Zidane appreciated by the fans, Valencia replies and the Bernabeu…

Inter are hoping for a discount

L’Inter prepares for the final of Italian Cup against the Fiorentinabut in the meantime the leadership is closely monitoring the situation Sergej Milinković-Savic. The Lazio midfielder has been Juventus’ secret dream since time immemorial. Claudius Lotito he would have set the price at 100 million euros but with the contract expiring in a year and the risk of losing the player to zero, he would play in favor of the suitors who would ask for a split.

L’Inter would be willing to invest an amount close to 40 million, which with the various bonuses could come close to 45, but it remains to be seen whether Milinković-Savić will renew, or if in the event of farewell the Lazio he will not lower his demands anyway and risk losing him on a free transfer.

Could it come on loan?

Il Milan he would be carefully considering how to reinforce the forward department. Olivieri Giroud alone he cannot support the weight of the Rossoneri attack. The soap opera for the renewal of Rafael Leão and the probable exits of Origi e Rebicthey hold their breath.

Gianluca Scamacca is the player who jumped out of the hat in recent days, the striker of West Ham he has been out with injury since last April 15thseason started with a goal in Conference League who had blown up the London Stadiumbut then Scam he has not always managed to find his place in the starting eleven David Moyes. Behind Michael Antonio in the hierarchies of Hammers, Gianluca might decide to go back Italia after just one season a London. the club ofEast London could be open to borrowing.

The moment of truth

The heavy 4-1 with which Juventus lost in that of Empoli it has called into question hierarchies and future programming. Self Of Maria e Vlahovic seem to have a foot and a half on the transferable list, even the coach is put back on the grill, still ending up in the dock.

Between sentences, penalties and defeats on the field, the Old lady visibly limps approaching the season finale with more aches than anything else. The semifinal of Europa League lost against the Seville has perhaps definitively undermined the credibility of a season, which the fans lived between hopes and illusions. Some of the fans are asking for the head of Allegrithe names for the successor have been circulating persistently since mid-season, with Zinedine Zidane that would be welcome.

The hard replica of Valencia

The Spanish Football Federation has decided to merge the Valencia with five closing races for the grandstand Kempes of the stadium mestallaafter the racial slurs against Vinicius during the match against the Real Madrid. The club is not there and replies like this: “Valencia CF would like to show their total indignation at the unfair and disproportionate sanction inflicted by the Competition Committee on the club with the closure of a sector of the stadium for five matches. Valencia CF wants to publicly denounce the evidence that contradicts the national police and LaLiga. Furthermore, this sanction is based on evidence that the Club has not been able to see. Valencia CF has condemned, condemns and will condemn in the strongest possible way any act of racism or violence. These behaviors have no place in football or society and we will continue to act most vigorously to eradicate this scourge.”

The Santiago Bernabeu gathers around Vinicius

Al 20 minutes of the next race, that the Real Madrid will play at home against Vallecano Raya banner will be displayed at the Santiago Bernabeu and the whole stadium will take a strong and clear position against racism. The 20 is the shirt number of Vinicius that during the challenge played by Real Madrid against the Valenciahad been subjected to racial slurs.