Inter anxious for Brozovic: muscle injury in the national team

Inter anxious for Brozovic: muscle injury in the national team

The Nerazzurri midfielder left the pitch after a few minutes of the match between Austria and Croatia: left thigh knocked out

Bad news for Inter: Marcelo Brozovic has remedied a muscle injury in the national team and is likely to be unavailable for a not very short time, at least according to the first impression (he left the pitch limping, very sore, with a conspicuous bandage on his left thigh) . Brozovic got hurt in the first phase of the match between Austria and Croatia in the Nations League, immediately asking for the change.

Barcelona at risk

However, Simone Inzaghi could not have counted on the Croatian midfielder in Saturday’s match against Roma, because Brozovic is disqualified in the league. The worst problem concerns the Champions League: Inter on Tuesday 4 October receives Barcelona at the Meazza in a crucial junction for the hopes of qualifying for the second round. For more details, instrumental examinations will be needed, which will define recovery times.

September 25, 2022

