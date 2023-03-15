With the nailswith teeth, col out of breath, with the heart, with a lot of luck. With whatever he had on hand, and tonight wasn’t much, but still enough to come back after twelve years between best 8 of Europe. I’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi equalize 0-0 against the Portodefends the invaluable goal scored by Romelu Lukaku three weeks ago at San Siro and qualifies for the quarters of final of Champions. Inter of the 27 goals conceded away in the league comes out unscathed from the formidable Darlingdemonstrating that the problems of this team are more in the testa than in the field. He actually does it with a performance that is anything but exciting. A race of rare ugliness, enormous sufferingbut also few real risksuntil that crazy final minute of added time where you save three times on the line and on the posts in a matter of seconds.

It was the match of the year for the nerazzurri. The players played for the season, Inzaghi probably there bench. And this perhaps made the difference, compared to many other games thrown away for a matter of details. Not this time. The game remained for ninety minutes on a very fine thread of balance, and the merit of Inter was to be able to keep it from breaking. You save this and little else from the night’s Portbecause the game was non-existent, le few ideas and confused, so many protagonists expected evanescent, from Lautaro in Barella, and alone UnripeDarmian e Drunk to keep the cabin standing. But that was all that mattered to him.

fort of1-0 Inter waited for the first leg, Porto didn’t get impatient. Ultimately both teams choose the same strategy, in only slightly different version. Speculate on the error of others, Porto sul pressing on the Nerazzurri defence, Inter on the open-field restart. But no one turns out. Sérgio Conceição, more than attentive, he is really cautious. As for Lautaro&C., the right combinations they almost never trigger. The first half remains in rhythm, waiting for something that doesn’t happen. Two shots from distance by the hosts. A potentially much more dangerous counterattack, badly conducted by Barella. Far too little, so it was worth going straight to the second.

Conceição’s plan seems to work better than Inzaghi’s. With very low fifths, Dumfries in difficulty, Inter is unable to restart. Alone Calhanoglu maintains the lucidity, the cleanliness in the dribble that a similar game requires, but imposed towards nothing. While Porto comes out stronger from the locker room. Attacks, asphyxiation. Inter crushes, too much. They suffer, almost more from the fatigue of their opponents: a quarter of an hour from the end Porto have still practically not shot on goal but Darmian, Dimarco and Sticks I’m on my knees. Inzaghi clings to Lukaku, also throws the “traitor” in Skriniarthe old ones The free e D’Ambrosio. Everyone is needed.

Time passes slowly, for the landlords it is almost a siege but to break it lacks that pinch of quality, so that Conceição is just a good European team, and nothing more. Inter now sees the finish line when in recovery yes it clouds your vision and fatigue mixed withadrenaline of Champions nights produce a minute of pure terror: before miracle of Dumfries on the line, then that of Onana pushing on the post the tap in Of Taremfinally of some football god who throws on crossbar the header of Gruijc but he would have been offside. Inter thanks and celebrates the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The feeling is that she got there above all for having met, for once, a team that was simply poorer than her.

Twitter: @lVendemiale