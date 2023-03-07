Aslan e Brozovich they are further and further away fromInter. The Albanian and the Croatian should have alternated in charge this season, but the predictions have not been respected. The injury to Brozo and the lack of confidence shown by Inzaghi towards the former Empoli player led the coach to move Calhanoglu to control and insert Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis as an inside midfielder. We liked the set-up and, despite the Croatian’s return to the field, he has now become the regular one. At this point the club wonders: is it worth confirming Brozovic and Asllani next season? The idea would be to do without both and review the team structure, regardless of who will be the club’s next manager. Among other things, the suitors for the two are not lacking. Marotta is therefore on the hunt for the best offer to reshape the squad and give the team a new structure.

Brozovic away from Inter: 80%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunched the news of the separation between Brozovich and theInter. The Croatian was considered a staple of the squad until last season. Inzaghi’s intuition about Calhanoglu has taken away his untouchable aura. Thus we move towards a logical separation. There has been an interest from PSG for some time on the player, but the leads that lead to Barcelona or the Premier League should not be discarded. Certainly in the summer there will be offers to the player.

Asllani away from Inter: 80%

Kristjan Asslani he had been hired in the summer with very different premises. After a good second part of the season with Empoli, the Albanian seemed destined to play a secondary but nonetheless important role in Inzaghi’s team. In fact it wasn’t like that. Brozovic’s ailments should have given him several opportunities to play, but the coach effectively rejected him. There were just 3 games as a starter in the season and 555 minutes played. Furthermore, not since February has he played just one minute in the derby won against Milan. Inzaghi continues to say that the boy trains well and his turn will come, but, in fact, he has also slipped behind Gagliardini in preferences. For this in the summer he could suffer. There are interests in him from Fiorentina, Bologna and Sassuolo. Something could move in June.

Becao all’Inter: 60%

Rodrigo Becao he is one of the centre-backs that Marotta likes the most for next season. Its quotations are on the rise because the costs of the operations would be manageable. The Brazilian has a contract expiring in 2024 and is 27 years old, the right age to land in a big club. Among other things, he has now been in Serie A for four seasons, so he has gained important experience. For this reason Marotta is trying to find a square with Udinese, now determined to sell the player in June to the highest bidder.

Tielemans all’Inter: 25%

Among the different names that are liked for the midfield, that of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian will leave Leicester on a free transfer and represents an excellent market opportunity. Certainly there are several Premier League teams on him, but the former Monaco has not yet decided his future. This is why Inter have returned to the player who could be the quality full-back capable of taking Mkhitaryan’s place. Tielemans could be the classic blow to Marotta.

Okafor all’Inter: 25%

As for the attack, theInter does not give up the track that leads to Okafor. In fact, the Nerazzurri, while remaining on Thuram and Firmino, are also evaluating the Swiss, whose contract will expire in 2024. Okafor would undoubtedly be an expensive investment, but the idea of ​​supporting the Swiss with Lautaro and building a goal cup with a great future is very exciting. That’s why the player remains in the crosshairs. Marotta wants to understand the margins of maneuver of this operation which would make the Nerazzurri’s advanced department highly competitive.

David Luciani