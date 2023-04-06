Of Claudius Arrigoni

Javier Zanetti presented Inter Campus, a social project spread across various parts of the world in favor of thousands of boys and girls

First a morning of inclusive football on the pitch, then the presence at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The International Day dedicated to Sport for Development and Peace, which is celebrated around the world on 6 April, once again saw the commitment of Inter, who have always been attentive to social issues, also thanks to the particular attention that the its vice president, Javier Zanetti. With Inter Campus, a social project spread across various parts of the world, the Nerazzurri are once again bringing to the United Nations the testimony of their commitment to thousands of boys and girls around the world, especially in the neediest areas.

Indeed, Inter Campus returns to the United Nations precisely on the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace with a representation of athletes and clubs. Omar El Sayed, US Project Manager, Silvio Guareschi, Inter Campus Psychologist and US Technical Manager and Javier Zanetti, Inter Vice President and Inter Campus Ambassador will be there. The day will be structured in two moments as follows: a first Side Event, entirely virtual which will see the transmission of a video message from Zanetti and a speech by Silvio Guareschi, who will address the theme of sport as a means of social change and will talk about the decades of experience of Inter Campus in the field of Child Rights; to follow, the main event of the Day, which will once again see Javier Zanetti as protagonist, this time in the presence of the Ecosoc Chamber of the United Nations headquarters, to illustrate the Nerazzurri's social project starting from his experience inside.

At the beginning of April, on the other hand, sport played on the field took center stage with the We Are Sport event, a morning of matches to demonstrate the universal value of football as a tool for inclusion and growth. Then, on the occasion of Inter-Fiorentina, two boys who play powerchair football, i.e. using an electronic chair for neuromuscular pathologies, took to the field alongside the players before the kick-off. We wanted to affirm the power of sport to change the world, strengthen social ties and personal growth, through discipline, respect and solidarity for all. The initiative took place on April 1 at the Konami Youth Development Center in Memory of Giacinto Facchetti and involved athletes with different disabilities, united by a passion for football, including players from Asd Sporting 4E (the Special team that with the Nerazzurri shirt competes in the FIGC football championship of the Paralympic Department), some athletes from the BebeVio Academy, and young Paralympic footballers from various other realities in the area. A few boys from the Nerazzurri youth sector also took to the field with them. The Nerazzurri vice president, Javier Zanetti, declared that sport is a universal language, and its values ​​are able to generate change, growth in all those who practice it, at all levels. In all our activities, we try to convey the message that sport is a great engine of inclusion. Inter made by the Brothers of the World, the passion for sport makes us all brothers. The initiative is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility activities that Inter has been successfully carrying out for a long time, putting its commitment into play in projects carried out in synergy with local realities, aimed at supporting integration issues with concrete actions , education, social cohesion and the fight against all types of discrimination.