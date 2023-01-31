Access to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup passes through a dualism that has now reached the 16th episode between red cards, tense moments and a final that is nothing short of hot
Episode number 16. Ciak, we turn. On one side Simone Inzaghi, on the other Gian Piero Gasperini as in a shooting at the OK Corral, with American shots, from the thigh up. No firearms, for heaven’s sake, but there have been many explosive episodes in this television series launched for the first time in August 2016. From the Piacenza point of view, this is the second most faced coach in his career, behind only to Stefano Pioli.