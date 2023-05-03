Inter avalanche, Lazio spoils the celebration of the Scudetto in Naples

Lazio does not anticipate Napoli’s scudetto party and wins 2-0 against Sassuolo on the 33rd day of Serie A. At the Olympic stadium i goals by Felipe Anderson at the start of the first half and by Basic at the end of the game enough to hold on to second place in the standings. The mini championship to go to the Champions League, for Sarri’s team, passed from the home match against Dionisi’s Emilians. The two consecutive defeats against Turin and Inter had to be redeemed and the intentions seemed good from the start. After seven minutes Immobile finishes the 1-0 tap-in on the net but the Var check is triggered for offside: the referee Irrati, after consulting, first validates the goal but then cancels it for a previous infringement (offside by come back in).

We will have to wait for the Neapolitan Scudetto

Lazio doesn’t give up and insists, the attacker tries again and in the 14th minute Felipe Anderson succeeds. The Brazilian blocks Marcos Antonio’s illuminating launch and puts in the 1-0 goal. Sassuolo fails to make themselves dangerous, instead Zaccagni comes close to doubling twice. The only real opportunity for the Emilians, apart from Henrique’s conclusion on the outside of the net in the half hour, is Frattesi’s chipped crossing right at the end of the recovery period. In the second half, Dionisi’s men did much better, lining up the chances of Frattesi, Obiang and Defrel. Provedel’s save on Berardi’s left foot was providential in the 70th minute; the goalkeeper is good shortly after to repel Bajrami with his fists. Sassuolo tries until the end with chances from Alvarez and Frattesi, but can’t find the way to equalize, indeed suffers the biancoceleste double in the 92nd minute with Basic’s goal on Zaccagni’s ball. Lazio finds a fundamental victory for qualification in the Champions League second place is held tight at 64 points, the Emilians remain at 43 points.

Inter disintegrates Verona

Too much Inter for Verona in the evening postponement of the 33rd Serie A match: i Inzaghi’s nerazzurri impose themselves at the Bentegodi with a resounding 6-0, grabbing the Champions area again. Gaich’s own goal in the first half opens the match: Calhanoglu’s goal and braces from Dzeko and Lautaro follow. A few rotations in the Nerazzurri starting eleven with Handanovic and De Vrij returning to goal in defence; on the other hand, a typical formation for Verona in search of the extended salvation on Spezia, defeated at 6pm by Atalanta. Inter’s approach was good and, right from the first minutesimposes his turn of the ball and attacks Verona high, in the non-possession phase, in his own half.

Inzaghi’s team starts flirting with the goal in the 27th minute, when Dzeko’s great header forces Montipò to a miracle. Inter’s superiority is evident and the goal is only a matter of minutes. And yet, the opening goal came from the hand not of an Inter player, but of Verona: the unfortunate Gaich deflected a harmless cross from Dimarco into his goal in the 31st minute. Calhanoglu takes care of definitively stunning the hosts who, in the 37th minute, becomes the protagonist of a real feat, placing the ball from distance under seven. A few seconds later Dzeko drops the trio by signing a perfect first half for Inter. The only chance created by Verona remains Verdi’s shot in the 19th minute, neutralized by Handanovic. The match log does not change in the restart and Lautaro immediately fixed the result at 0-4 after ten minutes while in the 61st minute it was Dzeko’s turn again who scored twice. Great period of form for Inter’s attack precisely at the decisive moment of the season: also considering Lukaku’s good physical condition, it will not be easy for Inzaghi to choose the offensive tandem for the next matches. After the fifth goal both teams draw on their benches, starting to turn their minds to their next commitments. Lautaro’s second personal goal also arrives in added time: third success in a row for Inter, while Verona interrupts the series of four consecutive useful results and remains paired with Spezia in third from last place.

The slip of Milan

Yet another internal misstep by Milan who draw 1-1 against Cremonese. It was an unfortunate detour in full recovery by Vasquez that saved the Italian champions in charge since the defeat after the guest advantage signed by Okereke with less than a quarter of an hour from the end. And to think that the start of the match foreshadowed something else. In fact, at the first useful opportunity, after 11 minutes, the hosts took the lead thanks to Saelemaekers but the referee canceled for offside after the signal from the Var. Six minutes later it was Origi who tried after a quick restart, but his left-handed is saved for a corner by Carnesecchi. In the 21st minute, an unfortunate back pass from Meité freed De Ketelaere in front of Carnesecchi but the Belgian let himself be stopped by the outgoing goalkeeper after an unsuccessful dribble.

The Rossoneri protested in the 40th minute over a possible last man foul by Lochoshvili on Calabria on the edge of the area, but the referee didn’t blow his whistle. It will in fact be the last gasp of the first fraction, which goes into the archive without goals. After a start without particular emotions, Pioli’s men devour the 1-0 in fifteen minutes when Diaz sends a header from a few meters into a practically empty goal after a nice assist from the right by Saelemaekers. On the reversal in front, the red-grey’s opportunity was copied with Valeri who spoils everything by goring high from an excellent position and thus thwarting a cross from Sernicola’s right. In the 33rd minute the incredible happens. The newcomer Okereke leaves on the left, returns on the right and takes advantage of a fortuitous clash between Kalulu and Thiaw to move all alone in front of Maignan and slip him in with the left. The Rossoneri poured into attack and in the 38th minute Leao missed a great opportunity by kicking wide with his right foot from a favorable position at the end of a corner move. The draw comes in full recovery. Messias kicks a poisonous free-kick from the right corner of the penalty area that filters between a pair of legs and then finds Vasquez’s involuntary deflection, making fun of his goalkeeper for 1-1. Immediately afterwards, Pickel takes a direct red light for a punch in Tonali with a distant ball after the review at the Var. At the last moment, Krunic tries from distance but Carnesecchi deflects it for a corner with his fingertips saving the 1-1. Milan throws away another great opportunity and drops to fifth place on an equal footing with Atalanta and Roma at an altitude of 58. Cremonese, penultimate at 21, goes -6 from safety.

Rome: equal and critical situation

All’U-Power Stadium Roma drew 1-1 against Monza and lost ground compared to the Champions area. A goal by El Shaarawy gives the Giallorossi the illusion of being able to win the full score despite the emergency, but Caldirola freezes Mourinho in the first half. The Portuguese coach postpones Dybala’s return as owner to his next commitments and brings the four unavailable players (Smalling, Karsdorp, Belotti, Llorente) to the bench. A way to strengthen the group at the decisive moment of the season, but it’s not enough to win a game that had gone downhill.

In the 24th minute Roma in fact broke the deadlock thanks to a defensive blackout from Monza. Under pressure from Abraham, Di Gregorio gave the ball to El Shaarawy which he deposited in the net after saving by Pablo Marì from the Italian-Egyptian’s first shot. In the 39th minute Monza equalized on the development of a free kick. Rovella draws a cross from long range, Caldirola comes out from the left and beats Rui Patricio with a flat volley. At the start of the second half, Palladino’s team immediately came close to the lead with a prolonged action that led to Carlos Augusto’s shot (already six goals in the season): Rui Patricio was not flawless on the defender’s diagonal, but managed to deflect for a corner kick. On the hour Mourinho plays the Camara and Spinazzola cards. The latter immediately needed a great through ball for El Shaarawy who was closed in by Caldirola in the area. The pharaoh stopped due to injury in the 68th minute and went to fill an already crowded infirmary. And in the second half, Roma also lose Zeki Celik due to a double yellow, who will skip Inter. The two teams came close to victory in the final: Roma with Ibanez heading, Monza with Carlos Augusto, but the two goalkeepers respond present. In the end there is one point each: Palladino finds continuity, Mourinho remains without victories for three games in a row in Serie A for the first time in 2023.

The victories of Atalanta, Juve and Toro. And the Sampdoria disaster

Atalanta, Juventus and Turin win in the four matches at 6 pm on the 33rd day of Serie A, verdicts that nailed Spezia, Lecce and Sampdoria in their awkward positions respectively. Instead, the match between Salernitana and Fiorentina ended 3-3, with a hat-trick from Dia. In Bergamo, the Nerazzurri prevailed 3-2 – goals from De Roon, Zappacosta and Muriel after Gyasi’s opening goal – and went up to 58 points, while Juventus flew to 63 with a 2-1 win over Lecce (Paredes, penalty by Ceesay, and Vlahovic). The Bull imposes itself 2-0 in Marassi, with the Ligurians now with more than one foot in B.