After ten days, some statistics are to be taken with a grain of salt, more a point to think about than a sentence to worry about. It remains impressive, however, how Inter’s performance in Serie A differs between home and away games. Of the 18 points in the standings, the Nerazzurri have in fact collected 12 at Giuseppe Meazza (out of 15 available) and 6 away from Milan (again in 5 rounds). Almost full marks on the one hand, several hardships on the other.