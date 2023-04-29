Inter, axis with Chelsea and assault on Retegui?

L‘Inter moves decisively for next season. The nerazzurri seem to have clear ideas about the future. The team’s farewells now defined, Marotta goes to the assault of the reinforcements of the squad. From this point of view, the assault of the Chelsea in Onana. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the nerazzurri would have refused the exchange between the Cameroonian and Kepa and would have asked in exchange for one between Chalobah and Loftus Cheek. The first has been identified as a possible heir to Skriniar, the second would raise the technical rate of the median. For the attack, however, the Nerazzurri have a clear advantage for retegui. Let’s see all the negotiations that are distinguishing this phase of the club.

Demiral all’Inter: 60%

As far as defense is concerned, the prices of Demiral. Turkish was in fact purged by Gasperini and this means that its price has dropped. Already in January the two Lombard clubs discussed the possible transfer of the Turk to Milan, but an agreement was not found. Now, however, things have changed. According to Pedullà the same player would push for this solution. Marotta for his part is trying to lower the demands of the Goddess, inserting some counterpart in the deal. At the moment, getting to Demiral is easier than aiming for Scalvini, on whom there is now a lot of competition and the price has consequently risen.

Retegui all’Inter: 50%

L’Inter resolutely insists on retegui. The key to the negotiation is Facundo Colidio, a striker currently on loan at Tigre. Marotta aims to insert the striker’s card to lower the demands of the Argentine club, currently around 20 million. Retegui himself, in an interview with ESPN, announced that he will land in Europe in July. Everything therefore seems “set up”, but there is no shortage of competition. The real problem is qualification for the next Champions League. Inzaghi’s team is currently sixth in the standings. Therefore, a backlash is needed to grab Europe, without whose resources the Nerazzurri would suddenly find themselves in difficulty.

Vicar at Inter: 40%

Inter have already identified Onana’s replacement for goal. It’s about William Vicar. The Empoli goalkeeper will make the leap in the summer. Its valuation is around 20 million euros. It should be remembered that last week, before the match between Empoli and Inter, the Empoli goalkeeper was caught talking to the Nerazzurri’s deputy sports director, Baccin. Signals? The competition for Vicario is high and also comes from abroad. Nonetheless, Inter with Onana’s money could easily convince Corsi to let go of his jewel.

Chalobah all’Inter: 30%

L’Inter always tip Trevoh Chalobah. By now it’s clear that the Englishman will be sold in the summer and the Nerazzurri have never hidden their appreciation for him. This is why the Blues were asked with a view to selling Onana. Chalobah, born in 1999, is one of the most interesting talents of the Premier League, but in London, after the summer revolution, he has no space. There are several clubs about him and in any case Chelsea are asking for important figures. However, if Marotta manages to include him in the Onana negotiation, it would represent a very interesting coup also because his salary is just 1.6 million euros.

Loftus-Cheek all’Inter: 30%

The other player whoInter would ask Chelsea is Ruben Loftus-Cheek. In the chaos that the team experienced, the Englishman played a lot, but the contract expiring in 2024 makes him expendable. His price is clearly lower than that of Chalobah and this would inevitably bring more cash into the Nerazzurri coffers for Onana. Loftus-Cheek would give more quality to the Nerazzurri halfback, too often dependent on the good days of Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan.

David Luciani