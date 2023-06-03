Inter, backfire for Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah back in fashion at home Inter. The Englishman has always been a pupil of Marotta who has been courting him for a year now. Until now, Chelsea have always resisted, but the arrival of Pochettino has changed the cards on the table. The central has in fact entered the list of transferable. The Nerazzurri have therefore reopened negotiations for a player they consider perfect as Skriniar’s heir. L: English, however, is not the only one on the list of objectives.

Retegui all’Inter: 60%

Second tuttomercatoweb.coml’Inter would have found agreement with Mateo Retegui for next season. The Italian-Argentine striker, therefore, said yes to Marotta’s proposal, after a long courtship. Now, however, it remains to find an agreement with the Tiger which starts from 18 million and does not want Colidio in the negotiation. Retegui looks set to replace Dzeko whose fate could be far from Milan, with Ak-Hilal pushing to sign him.

Chalobah all’Inter: 35%

According to Sports Courierl’Inter she would return to office for To install Trevoh Chalobah. Marotta has already contacted the player’s entourage and the parties are working assiduously to seek an agreement. Chelsea’s yes remains to be obtained, starting from a valuation of 25 million euros. The nerazzurri would like to try to get a loan with the right to buy. It won’t be easy to get to the bottom of the matter, but the Blues are forced to thin out the squad and Inter want to play on standby.

Scalvini all’Inter: 25%

Always according to the Sports Courierl’Inter don’t give up on the track Scalvini. The centre-back costs 40 million euros and is also courted by several foreign clubs, but Inter doesn’t give up. The novelty is that the Nerazzurri are ready to offer not one, but two counterparts. In fact, in addition to Giovanni Fabbian, Samuele Mulattieri could also be part of the operation, striker who played this season on loan at Frosinone, scoring 8 goals. With Hojlund who could leave for the Premier League, Mulattieri could represent an excellent blow for the Orobic club. This is why the negotiation between the two clubs could take off.

Jordi Alba at Inter: 15%

Second Brandl’Inter don’t give up the trail that leads to Jordi Alba. In July, the Spanish full-back will free himself up to zero and appeals to the Nerazzurri. marotta also in this case did some polls for the full-back he has liked for some time. Before sinking the blow, however, it is necessary to place Gosens.

Marusic all’Inter: 10%

In addition to Lazzari, theInter would also be interested in the other full-back from Lazio, Marusic. Second tuttomercatoweb.com, the full-back would be an explicit request from Inzaghi to reinforce the full-back battery. However, getting to Montenegrin is not simple, because the player has recently renewed his contract until 2026 and Lotito is asking for 20 million for him. However, this track remains standing, even if several parts will have to fit together to complete it.

David Luciani