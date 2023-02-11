Inter, backfire for Mazraoui?

Noussair Mazraoui back in the crosshairsInter for the Dumfries post. To relaunch the indiscretion is the Gazzetta dello Sport, according to which the Nerazzurri would definitely turn to the Bayern Munich player for next season. Mazraoui didn’t settle in Munich, also due to some physical problems, which is why Bayern signed Cancelo from City. In the summer, if the Bavarians want to exercise the high ransom of the Portuguese, someone will have to leave the club and Mazraoui is among the suspects.

At this stage, Inter is also grappling with the situation linked to contract renewals. The thorniest case is that of Alessandro Sticksexpiring in 2024. The Nerazzurri do not want to be caught unprepared as happened with Skriniar and are studying an ad hoc strategy.

The suitors for are growing Denzel Dumfries in the Premier League. After Chelsea and United, City has now also joined the group of teams interested in the Dutchman. The player has already expressed his willingness to play in the Premier League next season and for this reason Pimenta has already tested the ground with various clubs. The greatest difficulty for the transfer remains the different valuation that Inter makes (60 million) compared to the other clubs (35-40). Dumfries remains outbound however. The impression is that the Nerazzurri will lower their requests to sell him.

At the moment the renewal of Sticks it is stalled. The Italian is asking for a salary of 6 million plus bonuses against an offer of 4-4.5 million plus bonuses. The distance is therefore large between the parties. Bastoni is fine in Milan and doesn’t want to leave, but he wants to see his big status recognized within the squad, highlighted even more by Skriniar’s farewell. Precisely in order not to repeat the mistake made with the Slovakian, Marotta is therefore trying to find the square for an agreement that, at the moment, appears distant.

The Gazzetta dello Sport, revive the interest ofInter per Marcus Thuram. According to the newspaper, the Nerazzurri would have taken an important step forward in the negotiations, offering the striker a 5 million euro contract, plus bonuses. Milan remain at the window, while Bayern Munich seem to want to try to assault Kane and Barcelona appears behind. For this reason, the chances of Thuram landing in Milan three years late are increasing.

L’Inter for the right wing she returned to the office for Noussair Mazraoui. The former Ajax player in Bayern Munich played just 533 minutes in the Bundesliga which becomes 1048, adding up all competitions. Few if we consider the premises with which the Moroccan had landed in Bavaria. Cancelo’s signing seems to have definitively closed Mazraoui’s adventure in Monaco. It is true that the former City’s redemption is 70 million, but it is clear that, despite Salihamidzic’s denials, it is clear that the Germans have made their choice for the right wing. That’s why Mazraoui will be put up for sale in the summer and Inter will try to bring him to Milan, also thanks to not excessive competition from the player.

For the role of centre-back, Inter returned to the position for Evan N’Dicka. Foreign competition for Eintracht’s French midfielder seems to have thinned out, even if it now seems that Napoli are also taking an interest in him. However, Inter started ahead of the player and are ready to launch the assault. Marotta, a skilled weaver, is trying to convince the player to accept the Nerazzurri offer. N’Dicka for his part has not yet made a definitive decision, but the Nerazzurri court flatters him. The chances of this marriage therefore increasing.

David Luciani

