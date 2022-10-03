Alongside the attacking Tucu plus Dzeko’s Lautaro. Doubts on the side lanes with Darmian and Dimarco proven owners, but Dumfries is not offside. De Vrij is back. Onana goalkeeper of Champions

Joaquin Correa will start against Barcelona. After starting in the starting eleven against Victoria Plzen, the Argentine will have a new chance, this time with a great one like Xavi’s formation. For Tucu this is an opportunity not to be missed given that so far his season has been characterized by goals against Spezia and Cremonese, while in front of the big players he has been in hiding. His shoulder? In training on the eve of Lautaro Martinez proved to be fine and that the discomfort in his thigh is overcome, but the sensations that the Bull will have in the next few hours, those preceding the technical meeting, will be decisive. The impression is that his chances of starting from 1 ‘are decent, higher than those of Dzeko.

REGISTER GUTTER — Compared to Saturday, Inzaghi is oriented to remove Asllani from the median who did well against Roma, but who does not yet have the experience for certain challenges in the Champions League. In the middle, the central hinge will be composed of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan with the Turk who yesterday was tested as a director, but who could occasionally exchange tasks with the Armenian. On the wings yesterday tried Darmian on the right and Dimarco on the left. Dumfries is back from nine matches in a row from 1 ‘: will he rest against the Spaniards? Possible, but it is not obvious. Gagliardini, who worked separately for a back discomfort, can be recovered for the bench where Valentin Carboni will find space for the first time, now included in List B. See also Adli and Origi at Milan are false reservations. Asllani already enchants, Miretti on the rise

BACK TO THE “WALL” — In defense we see De Vrij who has disposed of the fever he accused before Roma. To give him the place will be Acerbi, while the two scorers will be Skriniar and Bastoni. In goal, as announced by Inzaghi, the championship-Champions alternation between Handanovic and Onana continues: with Barcelona it will be the Cameroonian’s turn.

