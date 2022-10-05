The Turkish midfielder’s goal is enough to surprise the blaugrana, despite several thrills in the final: two goals disallowed, one for each side, and two penalties denied by the Var.

Inter starts with a great company. On the night in which he can sink, Inzaghi draws one of the most beautiful masterpieces of his career, beats Barcelona and now looks down on him in the Champions League standings. On Wednesday he will go to the Camp Nou with his head held high, knowing that even a draw could be enough for him to have the road downhill towards the second round. Certainly his success relaunches his team, compact, focused and able to keep their goal unbeaten. The Nerazzurri also have a bit of luck on their side (post hit by Dembelé and a couple of “help” from the Var), but they deserve the three points for how they react to the terrible moment they are going through in the league. From such a statement, the Serie A race can start again. to go beyond the absences of Lukaku and Brozovic.

BALLING BARçA — In an almost sold out San Siro, Inzaghi and Xavi both change five men compared to their last league match, but despite the fresh forces the former Lazio coach decides not to press high. Holing up in their own half, Inter concedes an easy possession to Barcelona who, with the 4-2-3-1 and Gavi advanced between Dembelé and Raphinha, makes him understand his intentions. Thus the beginning is a Blaugrana monologue and the hosts end up in the middle of a maxi bull. Inzaghi does not break down: he prepared the race asking for compactness, diligent occupation of spaces and zero distractions to be able to restart. The vain run-up of the ball lasts six minutes, then on the first error in the setting of the Spaniards, a counterattack ended with a great blow from outside of Calhanoglu deflected by Ter Stegen makes it clear to Xavi that the night of the Meazza will not be a training. Overall the approach is better than the match lost against Bayern, especially after 20 ‘, when the awareness of being technically inferior and the boulder of negative results obtained in the first part of the season (5 knockouts in 10 official matches) stop weighing. in the mind. See also Inter-Barcelona on social media: "Inter has been revisited". And on Onana ...

SECOND CHANNEL — Barça, which up to now have allowed themselves the luxury of raising the defensive outsiders a lot (especially Alonso to centralize Raphinha next to Lewandowski), understands that the challenge can turn into a trap, but does not immediately find the countermeasures to defend themselves from the changes game by Calhanoglu and Dimarco. Forcing the La Liga leaders to run backwards, Skriniar and his companions rise with the passing of the actions: a grazing cross by Mkhitaryan, a blow from outside by Dimarco deflected for a corner, a penalty required for a touch of Eric Garcia’s hand and a goals canceled for offside in Correa are the prelude to the advantage. Overall deserved. Dimarco flips over Darmian, but then it is again the left winger of the national team who leans Calhanoglu with the ball that the Turkish player, in full recovery, throws into the net with a great shot at the edge of the post. San Siro explodes and then accompanies his team in the locker room with resounding applause. Barça are stunned, with Lewandowski always stopped by De Vrij and unable to finish on goal.

THANKS VAR — The second half begins with the same formations and the same tactical score of the first half or with Barcelona putting their tents in the opposing half of the pitch and the Nerazzurri forced to defend themselves. Inzaghi asks of him not to stop starting again and to give a more “tangible” offensive point of reference he spends Dzeko in place of Correa; Xavi responds by throwing Piqué, Ansu Fati and Balde into the fray. The Blaugrana push hard on the accelerator and Dembelé is stopped by Onana, helped by the pole. It is still the Frenchman who crosses for Pedri’s goal that the Var cancels for a touch of the hand of Ansu Fati, on a wrong exit of the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Having escaped the danger, the Emilian coach changes the external players (in Dumfries and Gosens for Darmian and Dimarco) plus the exhausted (and heroic) De Vrij for Acerbi: he expects the final storm that arrives on time. An own goal missed by Dumfries, a header by Busquets and a Var control for a touch of the Dutchman’s hand made the Meazza hold their breath until almost 99 ‘when it was only Nerazzurri joy. See also 100 meters Olympics final live: Jacobs gold medal - Olympics

