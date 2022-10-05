There is the exultation after the victory against Barcelona. Many applaud the goalkeeper’s performance

Inter euphoria on social media. The Nerazzurri fans erupt, throw out all their joy for a very important victory that came after a complicated period. A liberation, this 1-0 against Barcelona arrived thanks to the goal of Hakan Calhanoglu in the final of the first half: “I saw Inter again today. All good, from the coach to the guys on the bench they supported, good: no mistakes, all compact and concentrated. Three important points, it is a fundamental victory for morale: now let’s continue like this and start again ”.

INTERISM — Many Nerazzurri fans summarize everything in one concept: “interism”. “Then one says: ‘Why are you an Interista?’. And how do you explain it to him… “. To unite the supporters of the Beneamata there is suffering, for all the 90 ‘but above all in the final: from “What a game, I was in apnea all the time but it was worth it, always and only strength Inter” to ” Tonight we came close ”, referring to a banner – obviously written in Nerazzurri – which reads“ Risk of heart attack ”.

THEY ARE DRUNK — The chorus is in fact unanimous: “Tonight I saw: head, heart, legs, game, sacrifice, bolt and madness! Tonight and I finally saw: Inter ”. There is obviously no lack of applause to individuals. Among them, André Onana stands out: “Inter 1-0 Barcelona, ​​4 October 2022: Onana has taken Inter”, or “The thing I noticed the most: Onana’s determination, enthusiasm, encouragement to comrades … All things that matter … “. And many underline the ball held by Lautaro in the final midfield: “he did not stop running and bothering everyone for 98 minutes. What a match”. See also Onana in Inter-Bayern Munich: the goalkeeper's debut in the Nerazzurri

October 4, 2022

