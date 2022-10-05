Home Sports Inter-Barcelona on social media: “Inter has been revisited”. And on Onana …
Sports

Inter-Barcelona on social media: “Inter has been revisited”. And on Onana …

by admin
Inter-Barcelona on social media: “Inter has been revisited”. And on Onana …

There is the exultation after the victory against Barcelona. Many applaud the goalkeeper’s performance

Inter euphoria on social media. The Nerazzurri fans erupt, throw out all their joy for a very important victory that came after a complicated period. A liberation, this 1-0 against Barcelona arrived thanks to the goal of Hakan Calhanoglu in the final of the first half: “I saw Inter again today. All good, from the coach to the guys on the bench they supported, good: no mistakes, all compact and concentrated. Three important points, it is a fundamental victory for morale: now let’s continue like this and start again ”.

INTERISM

Many Nerazzurri fans summarize everything in one concept: “interism”. “Then one says: ‘Why are you an Interista?’. And how do you explain it to him… “. To unite the supporters of the Beneamata there is suffering, for all the 90 ‘but above all in the final: from “What a game, I was in apnea all the time but it was worth it, always and only strength Inter” to ” Tonight we came close ”, referring to a banner – obviously written in Nerazzurri – which reads“ Risk of heart attack ”.

THEY ARE DRUNK

The chorus is in fact unanimous: “Tonight I saw: head, heart, legs, game, sacrifice, bolt and madness! Tonight and I finally saw: Inter ”. There is obviously no lack of applause to individuals. Among them, André Onana stands out: “Inter 1-0 Barcelona, ​​4 October 2022: Onana has taken Inter”, or “The thing I noticed the most: Onana’s determination, enthusiasm, encouragement to comrades … All things that matter … “. And many underline the ball held by Lautaro in the final midfield: “he did not stop running and bothering everyone for 98 minutes. What a match”.

See also  Onana in Inter-Bayern Munich: the goalkeeper's debut in the Nerazzurri

October 4, 2022 (change October 4, 2022 | 23:41)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Lakers 5 news: Westbrook replaced Turner Hield to...

Champions League, Xavi: “” It was an injustice,...

1-6!The Champions League quadruple rout the weakest seeded...

Inter-Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi: “What an evening! I always stand...

Chinese Super League-Ye Chugui Jiangong Mi Haolun tied...

Ibrahimovic, visit to Berlusconi: “The future is yet...

Champions League-Calhanoglu scored Inter Milan 1-0, Barcelona rose...

Perez burns everyone Then victory with thrill In...

World Table Tennis Championships | Chinese men’s and...

Avalanche Naples: watch the 6-1 to Ajax

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy