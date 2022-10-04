Just not to concede the penalty for Garcia’s hands, Lautaro was offside. On Pedri’s goal, Ansu Fati’s blow clears everything
It does practically all the Var (therefore Van Boekel): in the good, in the … hands and in the uncertainty. First episode, minute 22 ‘of the first half: dueling for the ball with Correa, Garcia commits an evident hand ball but the penalty is not granted because previously – with the help of the video, legitimate as Martinez does not touch the ball – there is a offside (with a head) impacting Lautaro’s own in contending for the ball against Christensen. It is an offside preceding the coup de … hand: decisive.
With Ansu Fati in Dumfries
—
Second episode at 21 ‘st: on a cross from the right, Onana touches his hand but between the gesture of the goalkeeper and the goal from Pedri there is a handful of Ansu Fati that clears everything. 1-1 is canceled. Third episode at 45 ‘st: here the referee Vincic admits that he has not noticed anything; the Var seems to certify Dumfries’ non-certainty of touch – with his right wrist – which closes the episode.
October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 01:05)
