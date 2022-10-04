Home Sports Inter-Barcelona, ​​slow motion: the 1-1 is to be canceled, Dumfries hands?
Inter-Barcelona, ​​slow motion: the 1-1 is to be canceled, Dumfries hands?

Inter-Barcelona, ​​slow motion: the 1-1 is to be canceled, Dumfries hands?

Just not to concede the penalty for Garcia’s hands, Lautaro was offside. On Pedri’s goal, Ansu Fati’s blow clears everything

It does practically all the Var (therefore Van Boekel): in the good, in the … hands and in the uncertainty. First episode, minute 22 ‘of the first half: dueling for the ball with Correa, Garcia commits an evident hand ball but the penalty is not granted because previously – with the help of the video, legitimate as Martinez does not touch the ball – there is a offside (with a head) impacting Lautaro’s own in contending for the ball against Christensen. It is an offside preceding the coup de … hand: decisive.

With Ansu Fati in Dumfries

Second episode at 21 ‘st: on a cross from the right, Onana touches his hand but between the gesture of the goalkeeper and the goal from Pedri there is a handful of Ansu Fati that clears everything. 1-1 is canceled. Third episode at 45 ‘st: here the referee Vincic admits that he has not noticed anything; the Var seems to certify Dumfries’ non-certainty of touch – with his right wrist – which closes the episode.

October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 01:05)

