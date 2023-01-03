The Nerazzurri midfielder already has 5 goals in the league and only in 2017-18 with the Cagliari shirt did he do better (6). His performance compared to the past has further increased, but he thinks above all of lifting another trophy

One goal away from his personal best in Serie A. With 23 league games to play, the first of which tomorrow night against Napoli, Nicolò Barella can shatter his record, set in 2017-18 with the Cagliari shirt: 6 goals . The Nerazzurri number 23 is at 5 given that he has already beaten the goalkeepers of Cremonese, Udinese, Salernitana, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. To tell the truth Nicolò would be at 6, but also counting the Champions League since he signed in the 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou against Barcelona (his momentary 1-1). In short, “Bare”‘s start to the season was fabulous and he has absolutely no intention of stopping given that in December’s friendlies with Inzaghi’s team he proved to be in good condition.

GROWTH — Barella is constantly pushing his limits. Since he arrived at Pinetina, strongly desired by Antonio Conte in the summer of 2019, he has always made progress in terms of performance and maturity. He initially limited the number of yellow cards, then acquired more personality in his plays and, to an increasing number of assists, he is now adding goals. Lots of goals. Inzaghi, who so far has only been able to field Lukaku in 5 matches and who has had little in the construction phase from Correa, can only thank the Sardinian, deadly with his insertions. In the Nerazzurri squad he is the best at combining the defensive phase with the offensive one, the classic box-to-box midfielder who, not surprisingly, has also “bewitched” coach Mancini for some time. See also The national football team lost 0:2 to Oman coach Li Xiaopeng: all the warriors can play – yqqlm

palm trees — In just over a month, Nicolò will turn 26 and already has an interesting palmares given that, to a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup won with Inter, he has added the European Championship won with the national team. Now he is waiting for Wednesday 18 with the hope of putting the second Italian Super Cup on the bulletin board, in Riyadh against Milan. Those who know him assure that he is focused on the big match against Napoli, on the subsequent league matches and on the final with the “cousins”, not on the goals he will score. Because Barella thinks in terms of the team, especially after the “chip” change in September: he had started 2022-23 with some attitude judged over the top and was unable to limit the protests with the referees and reproaches to his teammates. As an intelligent boy that he is, he immediately found the right attitude and became a leader again. Inter sealed him off in November 2021 by renewing his contract until 2026 and not putting in a release clause, but they don’t have the certainty of being able to defend themselves in the face of a Chelsea-style assault for Fernandez. Waiting to see what will happen, Inzaghi and the fans are enjoying it and hoping that “Nico’s” 2017-18 personal best will equal it tomorrow night.

January 3, 2023

