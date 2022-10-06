The defender sends out signs of solidarity: “We are all fighting for each other. Skriniar? He will be the one to make the right decision.”

All united with Simone Inzaghi. After the words of Calhanoglu at the end of the match against Barcelona – “We are always with our coach, he also needs a hand. I think he was happy today, he saw that there is a team fighting for him” – they arrive the statements of Alessandro Bastoni, interviewed by Sportmediaset: “A victory for him too? Yes, because rumors came out saying that someone was rowing against, but it was never like that. We are a healthy group, we all fight for each other. other. There have never been problems from this point of view “.

the post — The Nerazzurri defender therefore sends a signal of solidarity: “It was frustrating to lose so many points in the league, we knew that something needed to be changed, we talked to each other and came to the conclusion that it was important to be there for each other.” Inter will now have to confirm themselves in the away matches against Sassuolo and Barcelona: a fiery climate is expected at the Camp Nou, the Catalans are already heating up the environment. Also through some controversy for Bastoni’s post on Instagram: “I had no reason to be angry with Gavi or with the Barcelona world. There is no need to feed this useless controversy”, the words of the defender.

the change of Udine — The substitution against Udinese now seems to be behind us: “It was a strong reaction to things that didn’t come on the pitch, a frustration towards myself.” From Bastoni also a comment on Onana’s performance (“He helped us a lot, if we all fight for each other we can really do great things”) and a few words for Skriniar, team mate: “Milan will make his assessments, he is at the great here, he knows that he has the respect of the whole Inter world. He will be the one to make the right decision. “ See also Olbia continues to grow according to the statistics

