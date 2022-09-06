The coach and the Bavarian goalkeeper spoke on the eve of the San Siro match: “It’s nice to play here, the Nerazzurri are an expert team.”

Bayern arrives in Milan with tradition in favor: in three passes at the Inter San Siro, they have always won. Moreover, in the European debuts for twenty years it has only recorded successes. Julian Nagelsmann, however, looks to the present and not to the past: “The first match is not decisive, but we want to start well. The history of Bayern says that it is always among the favorites for the final success. But one step at a time. When there are many games in a short time you must not show weaknesses. It is always nice to play at San Siro, I have never been there. However, as a fan I remember the exultation of Oliver Kahn after having saved the decisive penalty in the 2001 final, won by Bayern against Valencia “.

WHAT YOU EXPECT — Inter’s defeat in the derby also gave him some suggestions. “Milan were very aggressive, but the game was also decided by small distractions. When you do badly in the league, the Champions League can be a blessing, it can make you redeem immediately. Inter are very experienced. I don’t look at how they are doing. going to the league, but to the qualities of Inter, the good work of Inzaghi and without Lukaku there is Dzeko, who is equally important. Inter will defend low, we must be taller and more creative, oppose their tactics. But I repeat that the championship is not decisive, because this is another competition “. See also The Quincitava never stops, winning trio

NOSTALGIA — Bayern are not in command of their league, after two consecutive draws that have held back a spectacular start. In the first four official matches, including the Super Cup, the Bavarians had scored 20 goals, collecting four. Then two 1-1 who awakened nostalgia for Robert Lewandowski, given the amount of opportunities he had and not taken advantage of: “We didn’t go so badly on Saturday. I have all the players on a good physical level and they are interchangeable, the changes do not change the Of course Lewandowski left a gap, we had to readjust the way we play, but we found the right path quickly. ” The 35-year-old Bayern coach, younger than his captain Manuel Neuer, who sits next to him and says: “The group is tough, the stadium is particular, I like it, it has a nice atmosphere, it’s unique and here I triumphed with Schalke. We have a positive statistic in our debuts in Europe, we want to continue like this, but it can also happen that we lose. Obviously we don’t want that to happen tomorrow, even if Inter are strong. We have to enter with the right mentality and confirm our class. we must underestimate Inter. ”

September 6

