Home Sports Inter beat Benfica and set course for semi-finals
Sports

Inter beat Benfica and set course for semi-finals

by admin
Inter beat Benfica and set course for semi-finals

Status: 04/11/2023 10:59 p.m

Inter Milan can dream of a semi-final after a win in Lisbon. For Benfica coach Roger Schmidt, however, the Champions League trip is about to end.

Coach Roger Schmidt is threatened with Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League. The Portuguese football record champions lost the quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan 0-2 (0-0) and faces a huge task ahead of the second leg in Italy on April 19. Lisbon had last reached the semi-finals of Europe’s most important club competition 33 years ago.

  • To the live ticker: Benfica Lisbon against Inter Milan
    arrow right

  • Champions League, Quarterfinals
    arrow right

Nicolo Barella (51st minute) and Romelu Lukaku (82nd, penalty after video evidence) scored for the guests, with Robin Gosens coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute. Inter had last been in the semi-finals of the premier class at the 2010 triumph.

Hard fought game in Lisbon

It was a hard-fought encounter from the start, with both teams giving nothing away. Rafa had the hosts’ first chance but was denied by goalkeeper Andre Onana (15′). Big chances remained scarce before the break.

The visitors then got off to a better start in the second half and took the lead through Barella. The encounter was now more open, Rafa missed the great opportunity to equalize for the hosts (57th), where Rio World Champion Julian Draxler will probably no longer play after his ankle surgery this season. Lukaku kept his nerve with the penalty.

See also  The Lewandowski von Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst in the form of his life

You may also like

Sport politics: WTA-Tour returns to China in autumn

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma: Mats Wieffer strike gives Dutch...

Hansa Rostock separates from sports director Martin Pieckenhagen

NBCA Awards, Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings) sarà il...

TV comeback by Monica Lierhaus: “I just feel...

Inter, deal in defense of Serie A! Juve...

Tennis in Frankfurt: Admission stop in several clubs

comes out in tears for an illness-Corriere TV

Final Four in the DHB Cup: Cup dreams...

Club Italia coach: “Ituma was strong physically and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy