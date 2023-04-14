Status: 04/11/2023 10:59 p.m

Inter Milan can dream of a semi-final after a win in Lisbon. For Benfica coach Roger Schmidt, however, the Champions League trip is about to end.

Coach Roger Schmidt is threatened with Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League. The Portuguese football record champions lost the quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan 0-2 (0-0) and faces a huge task ahead of the second leg in Italy on April 19. Lisbon had last reached the semi-finals of Europe’s most important club competition 33 years ago.

To the live ticker: Benfica Lisbon against Inter Milan

arrow right

Champions League, Quarterfinals

arrow right

Nicolo Barella (51st minute) and Romelu Lukaku (82nd, penalty after video evidence) scored for the guests, with Robin Gosens coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute. Inter had last been in the semi-finals of the premier class at the 2010 triumph.

Hard fought game in Lisbon

It was a hard-fought encounter from the start, with both teams giving nothing away. Rafa had the hosts’ first chance but was denied by goalkeeper Andre Onana (15′). Big chances remained scarce before the break.

The visitors then got off to a better start in the second half and took the lead through Barella. The encounter was now more open, Rafa missed the great opportunity to equalize for the hosts (57th), where Rio World Champion Julian Draxler will probably no longer play after his ankle surgery this season. Lukaku kept his nerve with the penalty.