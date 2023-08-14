Inter beat Egnatia 4-2 in a friendly – Football

Inter ended the pre-season by beating Albanian side Egnatia 4-2 in their last friendly before their Serie A debut. The Nerazzurri went down with a goal from Dwamena after 6′, equalizing with Barella at the start of the second half . After the new advantage of the Albanians signed by Medeiros with a spoonful from a penalty, Simone Inzaghi’s men overturned the result in the final with a brace from Lautaro Martinez (the second goal from a penalty) and the goal of the definitive 4-2 signed by the class 2005 Stable. Inter will make their league debut against Monza on Saturday 19 August at the San Siro.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

