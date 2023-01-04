Inter beat Napoli in the big match of the 16th day of Serie A and started their 2023 with a bang. At San Siro they finished 1-0 thanks to the blaze of Edin Dzeko, who gave Inzaghi’s team a very heavy success while forcing the Spalletti’s men, returning from eleven consecutive victories, in their first absolute knockout in the championship. However, the Neapolitans remain first in the standings at 41 points but now only +5 over Milan, while the Nerazzurri climb alone to fourth place at an altitude of 33. The start of the match is almost entirely in Nerazzurri colors, with the hosts they immediately close the lead after four minutes with Dimarco, who receives from Lukaku and from a secluded but close position does not frame the mirror. As the minutes went by, the match entered a more static phase and only in the 26th minute did Inter build another huge goal: Lukaku put it in the center from the right, Dzeko offered an intelligent side to the rushing Darmian who from the heart of area kicks incredibly high.

In the half hour the Neapolitans also try to respond, showing themselves with a chewed shot by Zielinski from the edge of the area, but close to the interval it is still Inzaghi’s team who go one step away from the lead twice more: first with Lukaku primed by a brilliant heel from Barella (high shot), then with Dimarco who lets himself be hypnotized only in front of Meret (reported offside but it would have all been to be evaluated). In the second half, the Nerazzurri kept up the game and in the 56th minute they deservedly took the lead thanks to Dzeko’s header in front of goal, served perfectly by Dimarco’s cross from the left. Napoli tries not to give up but doesn’t give the feeling of a convincing reaction, so much so that it’s hard to build goals worthy of their name. The Inter rearguard gives very little space to the Azzurri, who go one step away from equalizing in the 90th minute: you hit and hit in the area with the ball arriving on Raspadori’s right foot, good at kicking hard but too central with Onana who saves with a nice reflex. At the triple whistle it’s a big party for Inter Milan.