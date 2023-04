An Inter distracted in the final let Benfica reach 3-3 in the second leg of the quarter-finals but after the 2-0 in the first leg and an excellent performance at San Siro, they deservedly conquer the semi-final of the Champions League where waiting for them it will be a double derby with Milan. Among the Nerazzurri, the best are Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez. Reward Inzaghi’s choices. Here are Fabio Caressa’s report cards