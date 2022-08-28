The former Nerazzurri flag returns to the Inter coach’s choices in the defeat against Lazio: “Calha’s quality was lacking”

Beppe Bergomi, the Rome match highlighted some problems. And Inzaghi’s choices did not convince.

“Let’s start by saying that Lazio played well and it is a team that bothers Inter. Sarri has never given the opportunity to go in depth, especially to look for Lukaku. On the choices, if we talk about Gagliardini, it is a solution that I, however, as a tactic of principle, the rest of my idea: never distort your football beliefs. Calha’s quality is lacking, it is undeniable “.

“Yes, they made the difference and I’m not making it a question of individual performance, but of characteristics. Dumfries and Lukaku even when they are not in the game, with the result in the balance you always have to keep them inside because they force the opposing defense to stay low and in alarm. With their exit, Lazio has risen by twenty meters “.

What else did he not like?

“I continue to see nervousness and impatience, this is not good. Inter must be able to read the moments, they cannot think of dominating every game for 90 ‘, when there is no space you have to lower yourself, give up possession of the ball to to let the opponents out. As Lazio did, as Conte’s Inter knew how to do “.

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 08:34)

