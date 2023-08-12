Inter brake on Samardzic and Arnautovic: what happens now?

Lazar Samardzic seems one step away fromInter. The player had also completed his medical. Then, at the time of the signing, the uproar happened. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacking midfielder’s father would have asked to review the already agreed terms of the contract. At this point, the deal is likely to blow up. As if that weren’t enough, even the Arnautovic situation doesn’t get resolved. Marotta now has to figure out which strategy to adopt one week before the start of the championship.

Gosens away from Inter: 70%

Second allmarketwebcomUnion Berlin would have decided to invest in Gosens. The Germans would be ready to offer 15 million euros for foreign trade, figure that would make the Nerazzurri happy. If the rumor were confirmed, already at the beginning of the week, the former Atalanta could pack his bags to return to his homeland.

Carlos Augusto all’Inter: 50%

If Inter were to sell Gosens, Marotta would be ready to attack Charles Augustus. The Brazilian from Monza hasn’t received offers at the moment, even though he is also interested in Juventus. However, as reported Sky Sports, Inter would have been working under the radar for the Brazilian for some time and would only wait for the sale of Gosens to unlock the deal. The mechanism that could lead to a switch on the left-handed band therefore seems triggered.

Taremi all’Inter: 45%

Right now Tarem represents the most feasible track for the attack of theInter. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that, given the difficulties for Arnautovic, Inter would be willing to present an offer to Porto for the Iranian striker for 20 million. The Portuguese are asking for 30, but it would be a basis for negotiation from which to start. If the Dragons open to a dialogue, the deal could close before the start of the championship.

Samardzic all’Inter: 30%

It all seemed made for the passing of Samardzic all’Inter. Then, at the time of signing, the ruckus. Inter had reached an agreement with Rafaela Pimenta who until recently was the agent of the class of 2002. It is a pity that Raiola’s former partner was fired and her father showed up at the meeting for Samardzic’s signing, asking to review the terms. Inter went on a rampage and gave an ultimatum: either Samardzic accepts the pre-established agreements within a couple of days or the deal is off. At this point anything can happen, but the hypothesis of a tear is very probable.

Arnautovic all’Inter: 15%

The attorney of Arnautovic he had raised his voice, speaking of a pact between the club and the player in the event of a big offer. Second Sky SportsHowever, Bologna would not be willing to give Inter discounts and would have asked for 12 million plus bonuses to free up their striker. The negotiation is anything but simple because Inter do not want to spend a similar amount for a 34-year-old player. Furthermore, Sartori, on the sidelines of the Coppa Italia match, would have even declared the Austrian non-transferable. In short: Marko’s return seemed really unlikely.

David Luciani

